Washington and Lee University presents its annual Holiday Pops Concert on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The concerts, which will feature the same material, will be performed in Wilson Concert Hall on the W&L campus. The performance features ensemble groups from the W&L Department of Music performing pieces that celebrate the holiday season. The program will include individual group performances, massed ensemble pieces and a variety of student conductors.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO