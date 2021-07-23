Education Foundation golf tournament returns to raise money for teacher grants
The Lenoir County Education Foundation Superball Tournament returns in September to raise funds for grants awarded annually to Lenoir County’s public school teachers. The tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9, at Kinston Country Club. The afternoon fundraiser includes a putting contest with cash prizes, lunch, door prizes, team photos and other extras for participating teams. Tournament sponsorships of at least $600 include a complimentary golf foursome.www.neusenews.com
