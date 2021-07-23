Cancel
Lenoir County, NC

Education Foundation golf tournament returns to raise money for teacher grants

By Patrick Holmes
neusenews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lenoir County Education Foundation Superball Tournament returns in September to raise funds for grants awarded annually to Lenoir County’s public school teachers. The tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9, at Kinston Country Club. The afternoon fundraiser includes a putting contest with cash prizes, lunch, door prizes, team photos and other extras for participating teams. Tournament sponsorships of at least $600 include a complimentary golf foursome.

