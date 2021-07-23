OnePlus Nord 2: An impressive 5G phone at an affordable price
OnePlus calls its brand new Nord 2 the "flagship killer," and I get why. This phone has impressive specs, performs well and when paired with a reasonable starting price (only £399 here in the UK), it's designed to offer everything you'd need from a phone without emptying your bank account. A powerful processor, a solid dual rear camera setup, 5G connectivity, super fast charging -- and it's not bad to look at either.www.cnet.com
