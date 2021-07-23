OnePlus Nord 2: An impressive 5G phone at an affordable price

Although there has been an increase in shipments of wearables, particularly smartwatches, some might argue that there hasn’t been any huge innovation in that market for years. A core focus has been to integrate more and more health sensors inside their small bodies, but other than that, the technology inside has only seen incremental upgrades. There was a time when it seemed that smartwatches could take on different forms, but that time is long past. Xiaomi, however, may not have lost sight of that vision and may even have a Mi Band whose screen will completely wrap around your wrist.