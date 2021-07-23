New Windows 11 preview arrives bringing Microsoft Teams chat and taskbar update

Even though the NVMe standard is showing some impressive bandwidth advancements with great IO speeds, the technology is not really used to its full potential as of yet. Sure, we can see things loading faster in games and sequential read/write speeds are substantially improved over SATA SSDs when transferring files, yet the software support is lagging behind. Microsoft proved that the NVMe can make a huge difference with the implementation on the new Xbox Series X consoles that benefit from the DirectStorage technology. Game loading times thus see an x40 improvement over old HDDs on the new Xbox consoles, whereas PCs still only see 1.5 - 3x improvements. With the introduction of Windows 11, Microsoft is bringing the DirectStorage API to PCs as well. Now, it looked like this would be a Windows 11 exclusive feature to force users to jump on the new OS, but Microsoft recently clarified that DirectStorage is also coming to Windows 10. However, there is still an incentive to migrate to Windows 11, as the Win 10 DirectStorage implementation will not be as fast.