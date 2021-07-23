Cancel
New Windows 11 preview arrives bringing Microsoft Teams chat and taskbar update

By Liam Tung
ZDNet
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has released a new preview of Windows 11, bringing the Chat experience from Teams and a new Taskbar experience. The new Chat button in Windows 11 began rolling out earlier this week for Windows Insiders on the Dev channel. The button is part of the Windows 11 Taskbar and replaces the Skype Meet Now button from Windows 10. Users on the Dev Channel can install Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100.

