Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Trip'n Biscuits food truck finds niche in unique breakfast treats

Posted by 
WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3GIv_0b5XWbIO00

Toledo's newest food truck is rolling in to help you step up your breakfast game.

Trip'n Biscuits is taking the buttery morning staple to new heights with hip culinary twists and accessibility for nearly all dietary needs.

That's not to say its meals are too "far out" for you picky eaters out there; in fact, the dish the truck does best is a classic biscuits and gravy.

The sausage gravy is thick, creamy and peppery - and it is gluten-free, which can be mighty hard to come by. If you'd rather avoid the meat, there's a mushroom gravy option that will likely satisfy that nostalgic craving.

If you want to take that simple order up a notch, get the loaded biscuit. It is smothered in gravy, of course, but piled on top is a chunk of crispy fried chicken, cheese, honey and an egg cooked any way your heart desires.

But, the food truck has at least one item that takes a walk on the lighter side: the Karmic Delight. It's a biscuit sandwich packed with veggies, including a crispy slab of fried eggplant and refreshing parsley pesto. There's a lot of crunch when you add the fresh tomato and cucumber, but the soft roasted red pepper seems to balance it all out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbkdP_0b5XWbIO00

Trip'n Biscuits is even dabbling in dessert with its "Strawberry Fields Forever." The combination of sweet strawberries, fresh basil and a tangy balsamic reduction is always a winner, and the food truck seems to have found just the right amount of each. The biscuit adds a nice bit of structure and a delightful hint of butter that ties the whole treat together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHCef_0b5XWbIO00

Since there is no solid storefront, you'll need to check in with Trip'n Biscuits on social media to keep up on its whereabouts. You can find its Facebook page here.

You’ve got 5 chances to see us this week! Where will we see you?!

Posted by Trip'n Biscuits on Monday, July 19, 2021

MORE FROM GO 419

Comments / 1

WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Restaurants
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Toledo, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Breakfast#Food Drink#Trip N Biscuits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

11 Easy Canned Chicken Recipes

These canned chicken recipes are simple to throw together for a delicious weeknight dinner. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Recipescookitonce.com

The Best Bread Pudding

Prep Time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 55 mins | Total Time: 1 hr 25 mins | Servings: 12 slices. This bread pudding recipe is one of the easiest you can make today. Made with simple ingredients, you can easily throw this together in a snap! This bread pudding is filled with cinnamon and nutmeg, making this my most favourite breakfast or dessert.
RecipesHenry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

MARINATED TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD

This recipe for Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad takes advantage of those abundant summer vegetables and combines them with the most deliciously easy marinade!. I'm not sure there are other vegetables that scream "summer!" quite like tomatoes and cucumbers. Most home gardeners always plant tomatoes and cucumbers because they are very easy to grow. And they grow in abundance! I love to make this Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad recipe to use up those garden veggies as a fresh side dish for my summer meals. It also makes a wonderfully light lunch too. The marinade really brings out the best in the vegetables while still allowing their natural flavors to shine through. If you haven't made marinated tomato cucumber salad before, I hope you'll give this recipe a try!
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

HAMBURGER STEAK AND GRAVY

Hamburger steak is an easy recipe for a busy weeknight or serve it when you have friends and family over anytime. My family loves hamburger steak and it is such a comfort food. There are so many different variations but this is our favorite. We love this steak served with the gravy over mashed potatoes because it just seems to go together. This recipe is perfect for a busy night and it’s such a hearty dish. It’s a classic that never disappoints! If you love this dish you will also love our Hamburger Goulash!
Recipesrecipes.net

Mashed Potato Balls Recipe

Wondering what to do with leftover mashed potatoes? Turn them into these easy and ultra flavorful potato balls that are loaded with cheese & bacon, too. Cut the peeled potatoes into quarters and put them into a pot. Cover them with 1 inch of water then bring the pot to a boil. Continue to boil until the potatoes are soft. Drain the water then put the potatoes back into the pot.
Recipesfavfamilyrecipes.com

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

Try our Air Fryer Corn on the Cob recipe for flavorful, sweet, tender corn on the cob – without fail. Cooking corn on the cob is now easier than ever. Freshly picked corn on the cob is a late summer, early fall favorite. If you grow your own, or can find it locally at a farm stand or farmer’s market, it’s even better. Corn is a delicious side dish that goes well with chicken, beef, pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, and just about anything grilled.
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This 2-Ingredient Dough Recipe Has Gone Viral So We Tested It Out

Finding new recipes is so much easier than it was for our moms and grandmas. Instead of flipping through endless pages from stacks of cookbooks, we now have the internet as an endless recipe library. Need to make the perfect cake for celebration? Desperate for a quick yet tasty chicken recipe? All you have to do is search and thousands of recipes await you.
Posted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Stovetop Chicken Spaghetti

Way back before my Ultimate Chicken Spaghetti became the most popular recipe on SouthernBite.com, I shared this recipe for my Easy Stovetop Chicken Spaghetti, which I then called Chicken Spaghetti Remix. It’s a mixed-up version of the classic recipe that’s made right on the stovetop. After the crazy success of...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Food Truck Friday: 318 Food Co.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Food Truck Friday continues on KTBS 3 First News. Every other Friday, Rick Rowe highlights an ArkLaTex food truck. This morning, 318 Food Co. rolled up to the station to tempt our taste buds and it was all about the pizza. Enjoy!
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

Waffle Me Up In Idaho Is A Unique Breakfast And Dessert Shop

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not do it in style? That seems to be the basic philosophy of this breakfast spot in Boise. Waffle Me Up serves up creative waffle dishes that will hook you from the first bite – seriously. Approach with caution because it won’t […] The post Waffle Me Up In Idaho Is A Unique Breakfast And Dessert Shop appeared first on Only In Your State.
Victoria, TXPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria Has A New Food Truck

Introducing Victoria's newest food truck. Spearheaded by her love for the community, Jill Blucher, Community Engagement Coordinator for United Way of the Crossroads, is helping to feed families in need with the latest in community resource sharing, "free pantries', also known as ' blessing boxes" and this one is shaped exactly like a food truck.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Cast Iron Cleaning and Buttermilk Biscuits

Our Cast Iron Buttermilk Biscuits will remind you of dinner at grandma’s table. Especially if grandma lived in the south. In just 20 minutes, with the use of your trusty cast iron skillet, you can whip up biscuits nearly as good as she did! It’s the perfect side to any meal!
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

A Summer of Sioux Falls Food Trucks

Summer isn't over yet, but I just couldn't wait any longer to tell you about some of the great food I've sampled this Summer from area food trucks. The food truck game has really exploded the last couple of years in the area so it's hard to try everything, but I'm slowly eating my way through the options.
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Jell-O Recipes

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. Jell-O Trivia (answers at end of article) In 1936 Jell-O came out with a cola flavored Jell-O. True or False. The residents of what United States city eat more lime flavored Jell-O than any other U.S. city. What were the first flavors of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy