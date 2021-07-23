Trip'n Biscuits food truck finds niche in unique breakfast treats

Toledo's newest food truck is rolling in to help you step up your breakfast game.

Trip'n Biscuits is taking the buttery morning staple to new heights with hip culinary twists and accessibility for nearly all dietary needs.

That's not to say its meals are too "far out" for you picky eaters out there; in fact, the dish the truck does best is a classic biscuits and gravy.

The sausage gravy is thick, creamy and peppery - and it is gluten-free, which can be mighty hard to come by. If you'd rather avoid the meat, there's a mushroom gravy option that will likely satisfy that nostalgic craving.

If you want to take that simple order up a notch, get the loaded biscuit. It is smothered in gravy, of course, but piled on top is a chunk of crispy fried chicken, cheese, honey and an egg cooked any way your heart desires.

But, the food truck has at least one item that takes a walk on the lighter side: the Karmic Delight. It's a biscuit sandwich packed with veggies, including a crispy slab of fried eggplant and refreshing parsley pesto. There's a lot of crunch when you add the fresh tomato and cucumber, but the soft roasted red pepper seems to balance it all out.

Trip'n Biscuits is even dabbling in dessert with its "Strawberry Fields Forever." The combination of sweet strawberries, fresh basil and a tangy balsamic reduction is always a winner, and the food truck seems to have found just the right amount of each. The biscuit adds a nice bit of structure and a delightful hint of butter that ties the whole treat together.

Since there is no solid storefront, you'll need to check in with Trip'n Biscuits on social media to keep up on its whereabouts. You can find its Facebook page here.

You’ve got 5 chances to see us this week! Where will we see you?! Posted by Trip'n Biscuits on Monday, July 19, 2021

