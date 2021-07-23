Where to Stream Ted Lasso?
Developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, 'Ted Lasso' is a sports comedy television series that revolves around an incompetent yet determined football coach who gets appointed to work with a professional English football team regardless of his lack of expertise. The show stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, and Phil Dunster. Curious to learn more about its plot or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.
