I'm A Self-Compassion Expert: Here Are 5 Ways To *Actually* Be Kind To Yourself
With our days becoming more and more demanding, carving out micro-moments of self-care can be challenging. Here's a friendly reminder to hit pause, take a step back, and re-center yourself. This episode was created in partnership with smartwater. smartwater plus—a brand-new line from smartwater—was created specifically for moments like these. So, sit back, take a sip, and take that moment of clarity for yourself.www.mindbodygreen.com
Comments / 0