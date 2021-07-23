Ward issues statement on decertification of voting machines
State Senator Judy Ward (R-Hollidaysburg) issued the following statement regarding the Acting Secretary of State’s decertification of Fulton County Voting Machines:. “I find it very troubling that Acting Secretary of State Degraffenreid has followed through on decertification of Fulton County’s voting machines as the Department of State is supposed to be a neutral arbiter that allows counties to conduct elections under the authority of the County Boards of Election.”www.huntingdondailynews.com
