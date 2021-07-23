Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

This Pharmacy Giant Wants to Be Your Next Great Buy

By Jeff Little
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 10 days ago
  • A $1 billion investment could change the way we think about pharmacies.
  • As the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations declines in the U.S., a new path to revenue is being paved.
  • Expanded financial services and a dividend increase are two more reasons to get excited.

During the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., the American healthcare industry was put to the ultimate test. Hospitals and urgent-care facilities were overloaded, non-COVID patient appointments were canceled or indefinitely postponed, and the need for medical care increased. At the same time, a new strategy was evolving -- shaping the pharmacy of the future.

In July 2020, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced the expansion of a $1 billion investment in VillageMD -- a chain of full-service primary-care clinics -- in its efforts to become the first pharmacy chain to provide full-service primary care at a large scale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fmn10_0b5XWIih00
Image source: Getty Images

The plan

Walgreens' original intention was to bring a one-stop shop for pharmacy products and medical care to customers and patients through the opening of 500 to 700 VillageMD clinics conveniently co-located with Walgreens pharmacies. By January, after a renegotiation of investment terms in order to increase the pace and scale, three-quarters of that initial investment ($750 million) had been completed, and the company was building out 40 of its Village Medical at Walgreens clinics in the states of Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Not only do these co-located pharmacy clinics offer a convenient one-stop experience, they also focus on areas lacking in current medical care to meet the growing needs of patients. Each pharmacy clinic offers a full slate of medical treatment services and accepts a wide range of healthcare insurance options. With the help of an online platform, patients are able to meet with healthcare specialists either at the clinic or at home, as well as through telehealth providers.

Now Walgreens is continuing its expansion; just last week, it announced 29 more planned co-located pharmacy clinics for completion this year, with the goal of reaching 600 across 30 markets over the next four years. Among its new locations in Texas are El Paso, Austin, and Houston, and across these three cities, the company notes that there are over 825,000 people over the age of 65 who live within five miles of a Village Medical at Walgreens. Although there's no guarantee that the company can pull people away from the medical facilities and doctors they're accustomed to, that kind of planned expansion does offer options for patients, and it provides new revenue paths that should get the attention of potential investors.

The revenue impact

In its fiscal 2021 third-quarter results announced on July 1, the company had good news to report. Revenue increased at a rate of 12% year over year to $34 billion. Backed by a decrease of 0.04% in selling, general, and administrative expenses, the company boasted an 83% increase in earnings per share over the prior-year quarter. And year-to-date sales have come in at $98 billion, a 7% uptick.

One thing to keep in mind is that, while the investment is intended to build out 600 Village Medical at Walgreens pharmacy clinics, that goal is years away. To date, only 46 locations have been opened, with an additional 35 slated to open by the end of 2021. With the renegotiated terms to speed up the pace and scale of the buildout, investors have some reason to believe that Walgreens may actually complete the project ahead of schedule. Investors will want to keep an eye out for quarterly earnings calls or any news related to plan revisions.

For the five-year (or more) investor

Walgreens is planning and taking more action to get investors excited as the year goes on. As part of its strategy to expand financial services, the company recently announced that it will launch Walgreens debit and credit cards this fall. It also announced that it will pay out an increased dividend on Sept. 10 (for investors of record as of Aug. 20); the dividend has been increased by 2.1%, to $1.91 annually. This marks an incredible 355 straight quarters (88 years) of dividends, including 46 consecutive years in which the dividend has been raised.

If you're a five-year investor looking for a bargain, you may not have to go much further. Walgreens' stock price currently hovers at about $46 per share, at the mid-level of its 52-week range; shares saw a one-day drop of 7% on July 1, even as the company raised its growth forecast to an expected 10% for the fiscal year, based on a boost from COVID vaccines. The stock price has slid 13% since June 17 to just below the lowest of analysts' price targets, where $55 is the average and $68 is the high.

With its forecast recently raised by 10% and a compelling three- to five-year growth plan, it's not difficult to see shares returning to that $55 average price target sooner rather than later, for a gain of nearly 20%. Figure in a consistently increasing dividend from a Dividend Aristocrat, starting at $1.91 per share, and Walgreens Boots Alliance offers up a strong reason to be your next great buy.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
116K+
Followers
54K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit And Credit#Pharmacies#Dividend Aristocrat#Healthcare Insurance#This Pharmacy Giant Wants#American#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Wba#Village Medical#Buildout#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Walgreens
Related
Technologyfreightwaves.com

Could Walmart become the next tech giant?

Plenty of large brands have hopped on the e-commerce bandwagon, building out their own proprietary technologies to further monetize their products. But why stop there — why not monetize e-commerce itself?. That’s precisely what Walmart is doing. The world’s largest retailer announced Wednesday that it will now begin offering subscriptions...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Wall Street wasn’t impressed with PayPal’s second-quarter earnings, but investors shouldn’t sweat the short-term noise. PayPal is executing on an ambitious growth strategy, and the company has built a strong moat around its business. Over the long term, PayPal has delivered an impressive financial performance. Earlier this week, PayPal Holdings...
Grocery & SupermaketNews4Jax.com

Walmart, Publix among companies changing their mask policies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As COVID-19 cases increase, several companies and other institutions are changing their mask policies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 cases are surging. A map from the agency shows Florida -- including Northeast Florida -- is...
Personal FinancePosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Novavax Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine could prove to be highly effective against the delta variant. The most likely path to success for Novavax's vaccine in the U.S. market is as a booster shot. Novavax could also have significant opportunities for its vaccine in international markets. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Meritage Homes Was Soaring Last Week

The housing market is booming even as prices soar. Building costs rose at a fever pitch leading to a shortage of availability. Homebuilders use that to their advantage as price increases far outstripped commodity inflation. What happened. Shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) surged nearly 13% last week, far outpacing the...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
B106

Walmart Has Reversed The Mask Policy for Employees

The Delta Variant of COVID-19 is bringing on some changes. Super store Walmart has announced that they are revising their mask policy, once again requiring staff to mask up. Affective as of Friday, July 29th all employees in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates including those who are vaccinated are required to wear masks.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

Warren Buffett has steered Berkshire Hathaway to incredible success since taking over as CEO in 1965. The legendary investor's belief that it pays to be greedy when others are fearful has helped power the company's success, and putting that tenet to work could help elevate your own portfolio. It's almost...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Signs a Growth Stock Is Better Than Robinhood

Adding new users is great, but keeping existing members and customers happy is important, too. Look for companies that are reasonably sheltered from big regulatory risks. Robinhood influenced a new paradigm of trading, but it doesn’t necessarily mean its business is sticky. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) completed its initial public offering...
Pet ServicesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can Chewy Stock Be a Long-Term E-Commerce Winner?

The company is on pace to generate $9 billion in sales this year. It is expanding into new markets such as pet healthcare. Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is a pure-play e-commerce business focused on serving pet owners. The stock went public in 2019, and since then, shares have outperformed, rising from an initial offering price of $22 per share to about $84 as of this writing. The business is seeing rapid adoption from pet owners -- a trend that has accelerated during the pandemic -- thanks to its focused offering and expansion into new product lines.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Here Are 4 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

If you have $5,000 spare lying around, there couldn't be a better time to invest in energy stocks. Energy stocks have been all over the place in the past one year. On one hand, oil and gas stocks have rallied sharply alongside the dramatic recovery in crude oil prices. On the other, red-hot clean energy stocks have cooled off quite a bit in recent weeks on profit-taking.
Andalusia, ALalreporter.com

COVID-19 surge leads to Alabama Walmart closures

At least two Alabama Walmarts have closed since Thursday due to COVID-19, as cases and hospitalizations in the state are surging at a pace not seen since the start of the pandemic. Walmart in Andalusia on Thursday announced the store would close until Saturday so workers could clean and sanitize...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy After Q2 Earnings

PayPal, Amazon, and Lam Research are long-term winners that keep winning. Second-quarter 2021 earnings reports are rolling in -- the first full quarter in which early pandemic results from 2020 are being lapped -- and the numbers look exceptionally good. Top growth stocks didn't just get a one-time bump from COVID-19 and the rapid migration to digital transformation it set off. Many of these companies are still putting up impressive results even as they go up against tough comparable figures from last spring that were boosted from increased consumer and business activity while at home.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

A social media giant that continues to attract users to join its platform. A platform that nurtures entrepreneurs and allows them to build and grow their e-commerce businesses. An e-commerce platform with a rich and diverse range of unique and handcrafted items. When it comes to picking stocks to hold...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Biotech Stock: Moderna vs. BioNTech

The companies haven't taken the same path to their success. Despite the same scientific approach, they have different long-term goals. Wall Street shows one more love, but I know who I trust. At first glance, the companies may seem very similar. Not only did they develop the first two COVID...

Comments / 0

Community Policy