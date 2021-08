Phanteks is expanding the AMP series with a new 850 W and a 1000 W 80 Plus Gold power supply. Powered by Seasonic, Phanteks AMP Series are high-quality 80 Plus Gold Certified power supplies and are perfectly capable of driving high-end systems with new-gen power-hungry GPUs. The high efficiency and compact design of the AMP series provide up to 1000 watts in 140 mm housing and comes with modular, black, flat power cables to make installation easy and clean. The AMP series features a Hybrid Silent Fan Control that achieves optimal cooling with temperature- controlled fan speed and fan-less mode for silent performance. The AMP series is also Revolt Pro Link certified providing 100% compatibility, reliability, and stability to work directly with the Revolt Pro expandable PSU allowing you to power more. Do more with the new AMP series power supplies and stay worry-free with the 10-year warranty.