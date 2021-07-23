Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

EA announces the return of Dead Space with a modern Remake

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EA Play Live event took place a few hours ago and contained a number of exciting games announcements. The live-streamed show focussed on near-future releases, sharing new trailers, reveals and gameplay footage. Highlights were probably the reveal of a Dead Space remake for modern hardware, and the Battlefield Portal creative mode for Battlefield 2042. EA also announced the Apex Legends Emergence update, Knockout City season 2, Grid Legends (from Codemasters), and more.

hexus.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Dead Space#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Ea#Battlefield Portal#Grid Legends#Codemasters#Motive Studios#Battlefield 2042#Battlefield 1942#Bf2042#Battlefield Builder#Noshahr Canals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPCGamesN

People are finally playing Avengers, now that it’s free

Avengers is a solid game. I gave it 7/10 in our Avengers review, and was looking forward to sticking with it – and then, well, everybody stopped playing. But suddenly, the game’s concurrent player counts on Steam have broken free from the sub-1,000 daily peaks they’ve suffered over the past year. All publisher Square Enix had to do, it turns out, was make the game free-to-play.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Dead Space Remake System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-560 3.3GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD FX-8370. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660. VRAM: 6GB. System Memory: 8 GB RAM. Storage: 40...
Video GamesGamespot

Dead Space Remake Won't Have Any Microtransactions, Says EA Motive

EA has announced that Dead Space is getting a remake, with Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive reimagining the 2008 original from Visceral Games. Although the teaser trailer was light on any specific details regarding the game, an interview with Motive has confirmed that the remake will not feature any microtransactions.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

We're excited about the Dead Space remake, but EA has a lot to prove

After months of rumors and reports that indicated a Dead Space remake was on the way, Electronic Arts confirmed the speculation with an appropriately creepy reveal during EA Play Live 2021. The original game is a classic horror experience, so a remake taking full advantage of current-generation console hardware with a talented team like Motive Studios in charge could easily end up one of the best Xbox games around. We're excited for this Dead Space remake, but we're not all-in yet.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dead Space Co-Creator is Excited to See What EA Motive Does with the Remake

After persistent leaks and rumours over the last few weeks, yesterday EA officially unveiled the Dead Space remake in development at EA Motive- and understandably, there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the game. Dead Space is a beloved franchise, of course, and people have been hoping for it to be revived for years at this point.
FIFADigital Trends

Everything announced at EA Live: Dead Space, Battlefield Portal, and more

EA didn’t show up at this year’s E3, but that didn’t stop the company from holding its own event. EA Play Live was essentially an E3-style press conference packed with news about EA’s biggest titles. Much of the show was predictable. We knew we’d see Apex Legends‘ newest hero, and news about Battlefield 2042‘s new Portal mode leaked hours before the show. Plus, EA prepped us for what wouldn’t appear during the showcase, including Skate 4.
Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about EA’s Dead Space remake

The rumors are true: A Dead Space remake is coming!. More than eight years after Dead Space 3 was released and nearly four since the series’ original developer closed, Electronic Arts revealed its plans to revive the Dead Space franchise at its EA Play 2021 showcase. This comes in the...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over EA’s Dead Space Remake Reveal

While leaks prior to the big event may have preemptively revealed that a certain beloved survival horror franchise was on course to be making a return, prior knowledge certainly hasn’t put a damper on EA’s Dead Space remake announcement. Yesterday, the publisher confirmed Isaac Clarke’s return to the USG Ishimura...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Dead Space Is Back With a Monster-Dismembering Remake

Dead Space is back! As announced at EA Play last night, the first game in the survival horror series is getting a remake. Does this mean that Electronic Arts have got the gang back together, that after purchasing Dead Space developers Visceral Games and shuttering them they’ve seen the error of the ways? No, they haven’t.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Dead Space Remake Without Microtransactions and Loading Screens

Dead Space remake creators revealed new details about the project. We found out, among others, that the game will have no microtransactions and the changes the remake will offer. One of the most interesting events of yesterday's EA Play Live 2021 turned out to be the announcement of the remake...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Dead Space Officially Revealed At EA Play Live

We have our official confirmation that Dead Space is in development after a trailer at EA Play live. Details are still thin on the ground as to whether it will be a remake or reboot of the series but we're excited to see the franchise return either way. Here's what...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Analysis: Who’s working on the Dead Space remake?

Veterans from the Assassin’s Creed and Mass Effect series are among the developers working on Motive Studio’s Dead Space remake, analysis has revealed. Dead Space was announced during Electronic Arts’ EA Play Live showcase this week, finally confirming the long-expected remake project, and VGC analysis has offered some context of the people working on the game.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

EA Play Live 2021 Recap – Dead Space Remake Announcement is Here!

GRID Legends – Official Reveal Trailer. Time to race! GRID Legends is a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story that puts the player at the heart of the action. The game will be launching in 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One,...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

EA Play Live: Dead Space Remake confirmed for Next Gen Consoles

Yesterday at EA Play Live, we finally get a tiny glimpse of EA Motive’s highly anticipated Dead Space remake. After weeks of speculation, we can finally confirm that Dead Space is officially making its much-awaited comeback. Visceral Games released the original survival horror game back in 2008. It was a massive hit among sci-fi and horror fans. The game gave people the experience of Silent Hill in space. It had great combat mechanics and an even better story to go along with it.
Video GamesIGN

Dead Space Remake Devs Discuss How EA Motive Is Using Next-Gen Tech

EA has officially announced the Dead Space remake, and IGN has the first details about what players, both longtime fans of the series and newcomers, can expect from the new take on the franchise. EA Motive's Phil Ducharme (Senior Producer on the remake) and Roman Campos-Oriola (Creative Director on the remake) speak with IGN about the making of the remake, including how the team is endeavoring to honor the original but modernize it leveraging the next-gen tech of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (the remake will be hitting PC as well). The duo discusses their approach to maintaining the horror of the original, while refining the experience on a technical, storytelling, and mechanical level, as well as how they're uniquely involving Dead Space fans in the development process.
Video GamesComicBook

Dead Space Co-Creator Comments on New Remake

Electronic Arts’ announcement of the Dead Space remake coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC immediately was exactly what many people had been hoping for when imagining what would come from the EA Play Live event. It’s not a new Dead Space game akin to a Dead Space 4 or something similar, but it’s at least a new take on what’s regarded as one of the best survivor horror games of all time.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Dead Space Remake Is Officially Under Development

A remake of the critically acclaimed Dead Space was just announced, at yesterday’s EA Live. EA and Studio Motive is rebuilding the entire original game for next-gen consoles and PC. EA also dropped the first teaser for the Dead Space Remake and it’s giving off some creepy vibes. Just how I remembered it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy