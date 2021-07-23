EA announces the return of Dead Space with a modern Remake
The EA Play Live event took place a few hours ago and contained a number of exciting games announcements. The live-streamed show focussed on near-future releases, sharing new trailers, reveals and gameplay footage. Highlights were probably the reveal of a Dead Space remake for modern hardware, and the Battlefield Portal creative mode for Battlefield 2042. EA also announced the Apex Legends Emergence update, Knockout City season 2, Grid Legends (from Codemasters), and more.hexus.net
Comments / 0