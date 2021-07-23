Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

American Routes Shortcuts: John Szwed on Harry Smith

wwno.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho was Harry Smith? The short answer about the 20th century polymath and hustler might be divined in his legendary Anthology of American Folk Music from 1952, an LP collection of mostly Southern US folk music on 78rpm records. The Anthology established a cult of listening and influenced popular and folk revival artists from John Sebastian and the New Lost City Ramblers to rockers like Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead and Beck. In addition to music recording and wide ranging research into tribal and other cultures, Harry Smith was a painter on canvas and on film. He was a profound thinker and worker in the American vernacular.

www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
John Sebastian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shortcuts#Music Recording#American Routes#The Grateful Dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Musicjazztimes.com

Julius Hemphill: Greater Harmony

A seven-disc set adds new depth to the legacy of the late saxophonist and composer. In the concluding section of Marty Ehrlich’s gold-standard booklet notes for The Boyé Multi-National Crusade for Harmony (New World), a seven-CD extravaganza culled from the 180 audio and visual documents contained in the Julius Hemphill Archive at NYU’s Fales Library, Ehrlich reminds us that Hemphill (1938-1995)—with whom he collaborated closely for a decade, and whose music he played and organized posthumously with the Julius Hemphill Saxophone Sextet—“would never tell you what his music meant.”
Portland, ORpdxpipeline.com

Win Tickets ($40): Dave McMurray’s Grateful Deadication @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | Saxophonist’s Spirited Excursion into the Dead’s Vast Repertoire

We are giving away a pair of tickets to Dave McMurray’s Grateful Deadication @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge on August 11. To win, comment on this post why you’d like to attend. Winner will be drawn and emailed August 9. ——————————————— From our sponsors:. August 11, 2021. Doors 8PM,...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Metal Church Singer Mike Howe Cause of Death Officially Released

The sad circumstances surrounding the death of Metal Church lead vocalist Mike Howe continue to unfold. Authorities have released an official cause of death, according to TMZ. The heavy metal singer reportedly committed suicide based on evidence at the scene. It’s heavy news for fans of the metal group and for Howe’s close friends and family. According to the outlet, authorities have officially ruled Howe’s death a suicide.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Rush's Geddy Lee: 10 bassists who blew my mind

The last time we caught up with Geddy Lee, he was discussing his latest venture - Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, which encompasses the instrument itself as well as the players that came to define it. Cruelly, we forced him to name his top 10. The tome itself...
Musicriffmagazine.com

REWIND: Honoring ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill with some Southern blues rock

Unfortunately, only a week after I wrote a tribute to Biz Markie, I have to write another tribute, this time for ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill. Hill, guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard (he’s the one without a beard) have been playing together since 1969. All three were together for their entire 50-year run of success.
Chicago, ILklbjfm.com

John Mayer announces North American ‘Sob Rock’ tour for 2022

John Mayer has announced a 2022 North American tour in support of his new album, Sob Rock, his first solo effort since 2017’s The Search for Everything. Sob Rock is produced by Mayer and Don Was, and includes the single “Last Train Home” featuring Maren Morris. Mayer’s 2022 tour kicks-off...
Celebritiescoolcleveland.com

Rock Hall Celebrates Janis Joplin Fan Weekend

Janis Joplin, who died in 1970 at the age of 27, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Despite the arguments that follow the announcement of each year’s nominee class, that was a choice you found hardly anyone disagreeing with. Her bluesy, belting style, the lack of inhibition in her performances were fresh and distinctive at the time, especially given that THAT time was so hostile to women rock performers that they were few and far between.
Musiceverettpost.com

Tickets for 2021 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony going on sale next week

Tickets for the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, scheduled for October 30 in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage Field House, will go on sale to the general public next Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. ET at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. Six artists will be inducted in the Performer...
Relationship Advicewwno.org

Pandemic Lessons: Elaine Welteroth And Jonathan Singletary Talk With Lara Downes

Fairy tales do come true, but sometimes not quite the way you've imagined. Last spring, Elaine Welteroth and Jonathan Singletary had to give up their plans for a dream wedding. The writer/Project Runway judge/fashion icon and the musician/producer had been planning epic nuptials to celebrate their epic love story (they knew each other as children, then reconnected after many years to discover soul mate-level romance.) But when the pandemic started, their happily-ever-after took a different turn. The wedding turned into a DIY front stoop affair at their Brooklyn brownstone, with most guests Zooming in while a lucky few danced in the street to a boombox playing the couple's favorite songs. It was enchanted beyond anyone's wildest dreams.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Gary Kemp Finds ‘Insolo’ in Pink Floyd, Shedding ‘New Romantic’ Past

Playing another artist’s music is something Gary Kemp rarely considered. Then, Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason approached him to join his Saucerful of Secrets. Digging into Floyd’s back catalog as the band’s guitar and co-singer and playing for a prog-driven, more “bloke-y” audience—far removed from his Spandau Ballet days—Kemp gained more confidence as an artist, beyond his New Romantic past, which led to Insolo, his first solo album in more than 25 years.
Musicsportswar.com

So a Touch of Cray maybe?

I've seen the Dead live a couple times, and both times Jerry seemed ... -- VToncologyNurse 08/01/2021 2:23PM. Pretty gooderly list today. Tie between Jerry Garcia and Robert Cray. ** -- Major Kong 08/01/2021 2:18PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Dave Holland: Another Land

Though bass legend Dave Holland's entire career has been one marked by adventure, it has been a while since he recorded back-to-back albums with the same working group. Recordings such as Hands (Dare2, 2010), with flamenco guitarist Pepe Habichuela, the duo outing The Art of Conversation (Impulse! 2014) with Kenny Barron, Blue Maqams (ECM, 2017) with Tunisian oud player Anouar Brahem and Good Hope (Edition Records, 2019) with tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and Chris Potter, suggest a musician increasingly stimulated by new musical environments. Still seeking, Another Land sees Holland leading a brand-new trio through often steamy contemporary jazz laced with blues, rock and post-bop colors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy