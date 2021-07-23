American Routes Shortcuts: John Szwed on Harry Smith

Fairy tales do come true, but sometimes not quite the way you've imagined. Last spring, Elaine Welteroth and Jonathan Singletary had to give up their plans for a dream wedding. The writer/Project Runway judge/fashion icon and the musician/producer had been planning epic nuptials to celebrate their epic love story (they knew each other as children, then reconnected after many years to discover soul mate-level romance.) But when the pandemic started, their happily-ever-after took a different turn. The wedding turned into a DIY front stoop affair at their Brooklyn brownstone, with most guests Zooming in while a lucky few danced in the street to a boombox playing the couple's favorite songs. It was enchanted beyond anyone's wildest dreams.