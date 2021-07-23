Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Polka dots, floral trousers and tiger stripes: The best Olympic kits of all time

By Olivia Petter
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

Given that we’ve had to wait an extra year for the Olympic games due to the pandemic , it’s safe to say that excitement levels for Tokyo 2020, which begins on Friday, are high.

This is despite the fact that there have been several controversies surrounding the games, such as the fact that 60 per cent of Japanese people wanted it cancelled , while a ban on spectators has dampened the mood for some.

Nonetheless, there is still plenty to look forward to for Tokyo 2020, like the Olympic uniforms, which never fail to disappoint.

Every year, different countries take the opportunity to champion national pride by enlisting a local designer to create their uniforms.

This year, the Team GB kit was designed by Adidas, while previous kits have been created by Stella McCartney, who designed the kits for the 2012 and 2016 games. Ben Sherman has been enlisted to design the team’s opening ceremony outfits.

But there have been many notable sartorial contributions from designers around the world in recent Olympics history.

From Canada’s tropical swimsuits in 2004 to Russia’s Balenciaga-esque ensembles in 1992, here are the best Olympic kits of all time.

Canada 1972

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yqQm_0b5XUm4n00

The Canadian team really went for it for the Munich 1972 games with their opening ceremony looks, which comprised white top hats with scarlet feathers, crimson blazers, blue waistcoats, and - wait for it - giant collared red and white polka dot shirts. All teamed with a simple pair of white trousers, it really was quite the look.

France 1976

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDk4B_0b5XUm4n00

You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a scene straight out of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (remember Fleur Delacour and the Beauxbatons Academy of Magic from France?) but in fact, it is the French team’s uniform for the Montreal games. The delegation wore powder blue skirt suits with matching capes and round-brimmed hats.

Great Britain 1976

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRBS8_0b5XUm4n00

In a playful twist, Team GB decided to represent the Union Jack flag with their ensembles for the opening ceremony of the Olympics in 1976, with the men wearing blue suit jackets, ties and khaki trousers, while the women wore red skirt suits with white scarves.

Russia 1992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14k4UY_0b5XUm4n00

No, that isn’t a shot of the latest Vetements or Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week, it’s actually the Russian team at the 1992 Olympics opening ceremony in Barcelona. These boxy red and blue trench coats would make for perfect autumn/winter 2021 garb, particularly paired with those matching fedoras.

Canada 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rh7KA_0b5XUm4n00

Synchronised swimming is renowned for its glamorous costumes, but these tropical ones from the Canadian team at the 2004 games in Athens wouldn’t go amiss at a beach party in Mallorca. We’re big fans.

Japan 2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfqEK_0b5XUm4n00

For the Athens games, the Japanese team packed a fashion punch in their colourful Cath Kidston-esque coats, which were covered in bright blooms and worn with pink, green and yellow hats. However, it was their accessories that really took the sartorial biscuit: circular fans that matched the team’s colourful hats. Now that’s co-ordination.

Malaysia 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8i2D_0b5XUm4n00

For the London games, the Malaysia team chose a vibrant orange and yellow two-piece to wear to the opening ceremony that featured ankle-skimming skirts covered with tiger stripes and silk knee-length jackets.

Germany 2014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHErc_0b5XUm4n00

Who doesn’t love a multi-coloured puffer jacket? Better yet, who doesn’t love one when it’s worn with a pair of bright vintage-inspired red floral trousers and matching beanie hats? The German team really cemented their status as Olympic fashion champions in the 2014 winter Olympics with these outfits.

Great Britain 2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fysMn_0b5XUm4n00

It was the second time Stella McCartney had been chosen to design Team GB’s kit, and she didn’t disappoint. For the Rio 2016 games, the British fashion designer created an array of blue, red and white ensembles to match the Union Jack flag as part of her partnership with Adidas, whom she has been working with to create activewear since 2004.

USA 2021

For Tokyo 2020, the US team has chosen Ralph Lauren to design its kit. The heritage American label has created state-of-the-art wearable technology for the athletes, which features a a self-regulating temperature cooling device. As for the clothes themselves, it’s classic all-American, with striped navy-blue tops, collegiate blazers, and white polo tops.

Japan 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9q0A_0b5XUm4n00

The Japanese athletes have been clad in red and white outfits to match the Japanese flag for Tokyo 2020. For the women, this is made up of a full scarlet skirt and a white blazer and shirt, while the men are wearing red trousers. The uniform was made by Aoki, one of the largest retailers in Japan. The uniforms worn by the torchbearers at the opening ceremony are similar, only they’re made from recycled plastic bottles collected by Coca-Cola.

German Gymnastics Team

The German gymnastics team have debuted the full-length unitards they will be wearing for the Tokyo games in protest of sexualisation in the sport. Athletes Elisabeth Seitz, Kim Bui, Pauline Schaefer and Sarah Voss posed in their their new fuschia and black outfits in an Instagram post shared by Seitz of them practising on Thursday 22 July.

It comes after the German Gymnastics Federation (DTB) confirmed in April that its athletes were standing against “sexualisation in gymnastics” by wearing full-lenght outfits as opposed to regular leotards that have traditionally been worn in the sport. At the time, the team said: “Our girls want to be role models for young gymnasts and show them how they can present themselves differently without feeling uncomfortable about certain elements.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

198K+
Followers
94K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Elisabeth Seitz
Person
Sarah Voss
Person
Kim Bui
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gymnastics#Barcelona#Tiger#Paris Fashion Week#Japanese#Canadian#French#Great Britain#Russian#German#Team Gb#British#American#Coca Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
News Break
Adidas
Related
DesignFast Company

The best Olympic logos of all time, according to design experts

This year’s Olympics have a confusing logo for a confusing time. After delaying the Games last year to curb the spread of COVID-19, Olympic organizers opted against updating the logo for 2021. The resulting identity, a checkered circle featuring the year 2020, manages to feel both dated and all too relevant—a glaring reminder that COVID-19 remains a clear and present threat.
EntertainmentThe Drum

Editors’ picks: the best Olympics ads of all time

First things first – this year, brands have been a little more subdued in their approach to the Olympics due to the Covid-19 situation on the ground in Japan. It is a remarkable situation that saw Toyota drop Olympics TV ads during a long-awaited home Olympics (we explored why here).
ApparelTelegraph

The best British brands to kit out your sports wardrobe to Olympic levels

How have your armchair Olympics been? Critiquing that split jump with 30 degree leg separation in the gymnastics as you reach for the Percy Pigs? We’ve all had a rough old time, body wise, the last year and a half, but there’s nothing like the Olympics - and our British win for diving courtesy of Tom Daley - to spur you into action. Even if that 100-metre sprint is more an amble at this stage. Especially as - touch wood (surely the most used phrase these last 18 months) - we’ll soon be out of the worst of the pandemic. And it’s likely we’ll be moving forward with much more focus on health and wellness to keep us fighting fit against any possible viruses that may sweep our way in years to come (please, no).
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Manu Atelier, Rotate Collaborate on Shoe Capsule

LONDON — Two buzzy young labels, four very stylish women and lots of Instagram cred: The collaboration between Danish ready-to-wear label Rotate and Istanbul favorite Manu Atelier was a no-brainer. Both brands have been on the rise in the last five years. Rotate creative directors Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars...
JobsThe Independent

Tokyo 2020: Here is what some of the Olympians do for day jobs

It is the pinnacle of their athletic careers and a moment that have trained for years to achieve. But not every Olympian enjoys a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with Nike or Adidas, and they often have to work day jobs to cover their expenses. Judoka Ben Fletcher, 29, competed for...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics LIVE: USA face Germany in beach volleyball quarter finals as Simone Biles to return

Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics has seen more success for Great Britain with the eventing team winning gold after producing a dominant display in the showjumping finale at Tokyo Equestrian Park.The trio of Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen secured a first Olympic team gold in the event since Munich 1972, while Australia took silver and France bronze. McEwen later returned to claim silver in the individual event.New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard made history today as she competed in the +87 kg women’s weightlifting before making an early exit. Emily Campbell then took a first female weightlifting medal...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Is That Dua Lipa, Or A Certain French Queen?

If there’s one thing we know about Dua Lipa’s style, it’s that she always takes a pick-and-mix approach to fashion from decades past. Just last week, she wore a baby pink Blumarine crop top and snakeskin print jeans (channeling Y2K style, a perennial favourite of Lipa’s) during a holiday to Kosovo; while earlier this month, she sported a red mini dress and Marine Serre go-go boots to celebrate the Euros soccer final, making for a look that could have come straight out of Swinging Sixties London.
Apparelthezoereport.com

These $45 Sandals Are Perfect For Birkenstock Fans

You’ve probably noticed a recurring theme among fashion lovers’ shoe collections — Birkenstock sandals all hold a valuable spot. If you own a pair yourself, you know why this is. The shoes are comfortable, coordinate with basically everything in your closet, and add a relaxed vibe to any ensemble you throw on. Just look to celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Tracee Ellis Ross who have demonstrated a slew of ways to wear the classic sandal. But, if you’re eager to explore other styles to wear in addition to your beloved Arizona slide-on silhouette, it turns out that there are plenty of other brands like Birkenstock that are worth checking out.
ApparelKTEN.com

5 Fashion Tips on How to Wear Sneakers With a Dress

Originally Posted On: 5 Fashion Tips on How to Wear Sneakers With a Dress (kickscrew.com) Is your style the perfect blend of sporty and feminine? You might love dressing up, but prefer comfy, athletic kicks that keep your look balanced and approachable. We don’t blame you. After all, studies show that high heels are the biggest culprit behind female foot pain! Ready to put a new spin on your signature look? Today, we’re sharing our top tips on how to wear sneakers with a dress.
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.

Comments / 0

Community Policy