Swimming & Surfing

The statistics that show why Adam Peaty is still capable of making a splash

By Independent TV
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimmer Adam Peaty will go into this summer’s delayed Olympics as Great Britain’s strongest gold medal hope after extending his dominance of the breaststroke events. Far from his childhood fear of water – “every time I went to the pool I used to climb up my mum’s arms”, he told swimvortex.com in 2014 – Peaty until recently held the top 20 times in history for the 100 metres breaststroke. He still has 18 times in that bracket, including the top 14.

Adam Peaty
Arno Kamminga
Ilya Shymanovich
#Great Britain#Statistics#Olympics#London 2012#Swimvortex Com#Sec#Wr#Dutchman#American#British#Olympians#Commonwealth#European
South Korea
Gold
U.K.
Swimming & Surfing
Sports
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Adam Peaty: The elite psychology of an Olympic champion

On the day of the opening ceremonies for the 2020 Olympic Games, we have time to reflect on the journeys that led so many athletes to Tokyo Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. On the day of the opening ceremonies for the 2020 Olympic Games, we have time to...
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Adam Peaty reaches 100m breaststroke semi-final for GB

Britain's Adam Peaty continues his seven-year unbeaten streak in the 100m breaststroke by winning his qualifying heat to advance to the semi finals with a time of 57.56 seconds. Watch highlights of Tokyo 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer. COVERAGE DETAILS: Tokyo...
WorldThe Independent

Tokyo 2020: When is Adam Peaty competing in swimming for Team GB?

The favourite to win the men’s 100m breaststroke, Adam Peaty, is looking to become a double Olympic winner at Tokyo 2020 this summer. Great Britain’s leading light in swimming events will be hoping for multiple medals in Japan, starting with retaining the gold medal he won in Rio five years ago - breaking his own world record along the way.
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Adam Peaty’s inevitable Olympic gold makes British swimming history

The inevitability of Adam Peaty. In one of the best atmospheres in Tokyo so far, the 26-year-old added to his burgeoning legacy as he won the men’s 100m breaststroke final in typically convincing fashion to become the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title, and delivered Britain’s first gold of the Games.
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Nerves of Adam Peaty's family before swim

Adam Peaty's family has described feeling "sick and nervous" ahead of the swimmer's successful defence of his Olympic title. The 26-year-old from Uttoxeter in Staffordshire became Team GB's first gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics. Winning the men's 100m breaststroke meant he also became the first British swimmer to defend...
Sportsinews.co.uk

‘Faster, Higher, Stronger’ is the Olympic ideal Adam Peaty personifies

Watching BBC coverage of the Olympics – or fighting with the BBC coverage, to be precise – I am reminded of British political scientist and academic Professor Philip Cowley’s suggestion to improve the Games. “I patent my idea for an extra lane in all athletics races,” Prof Cowley wrote in...
Indy100

Piers Morgan’s at it again on mental health – this time over Adam Peaty

Piers Morgan doesn’t seem to be able to keep his nose out of the mental health struggles of top athletes, to the point that it’s starting to feel like an unhealthy obsession. Just days after the former GMB host criticised against US gymnast Simone Biles over her withdrawal from three...
Swimming & SurfingShropshire Star

Adam Peaty and Freya Anderson write history with mixed medley gold

Lydia Jacoby’s goggles fell off diving into the pool but even if they hadn’t, the speed at which Adam Peaty came flying past her may have knocked them off anyway. Jacoby has been one of the stories of the Tokyo 2020 so far – the 17-year-old from Alaska, a US state with just one 50-metre pool, who shocked the world to win women’s 100m breaststroke gold – but the first-ever 4x100m mixed medley relay Olympic final will be a race she probably wants to forget.

