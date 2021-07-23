The statistics that show why Adam Peaty is still capable of making a splash

Swimmer Adam Peaty will go into this summer’s delayed Olympics as Great Britain’s strongest gold medal hope after extending his dominance of the breaststroke events. Far from his childhood fear of water – “every time I went to the pool I used to climb up my mum’s arms”, he told swimvortex.com in 2014 – Peaty until recently held the top 20 times in history for the 100 metres breaststroke. He still has 18 times in that bracket, including the top 14.