Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Italy to introduce vaccine passports for indoor activities as infections spike

By Cathy Adams
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmWaA_0b5XUcFX00

Italy is the latest country in Europe to bring in a vaccine passport scheme for accessing indoor venues.

Infections are spiking again in the country, with the increase driven by the Delta variant.

The “green pass,” which will reflect whether a person has received at least one vaccine dose, recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months or tested negative within the past 48 hours, comes into force on 6 August.

The pass will be needed for indoor dining, gyms and theatres, as well as to attend big events such as conferences and sports games.

The idea is “to keep economic activity open”, and for Italian citizens to get back to normal life “with the assurance they won’t be next to contagious people”, said Italian prime minister Mario Draghi.

“The Italian economy is going well. It’s reviving, and Italy is growing at a rhythm superior to that of other EU nations,” the premier told reporters.

Health minister Roberto Speranza said around 40 million people in Italy had downloaded a “green pass”, which is currently required to attend weddings and visit care homes.

More than half of people in Italy older than 12 – and thus eligible for a vaccine – have received two doses, and several million more have received a first dose.

“The vaccine campaign permitted the economy to revive,” said Mr Draghi. “The first thing I have to say is to invite all Italians to get vaccinated and to do it right away.”

Italy follows European nations including France in tightening restrictions on unvaccinated people.

President Macron announced a raft of new restrictions on 12 July that will affect both unvaccinated residents and visitors to the country.

From 21 July, anyone wishing to visit a theatre, cinema, sports venue or festival that has an audience of more than 50 people needs to provide evidence in the form of a “pass sanitaire” that they are either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19.

These restrictions will also extend to bars, cafes, restaurants, shopping centres, hospitals, long distance trains and planes from 1 August.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

198K+
Followers
94K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Roberto Speranza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Infectious Diseases#Economy#Eu#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Related
WorldSKIFT

British Tourism to Spain Spikes in Tandem With Covid Infections

Vaccines have made this summer less deadly than the previous one, but we’re still a long way away from normal summers and tourists not putting locals (and friends back home) in harm’s way. Spain reported a new jump in its COVID-19 infection rate on Monday, with 61,628 cases registered since...
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

Italy to require COVID-19 'pass' for many activities

ROME (AP) — With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy will soon require people to have passes reflecting their health status to access gyms, museums, movie theaters, the inside of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Public Healthcommunitynewscorp.com

Willingness to vaccinate increases in Italy

In many Italian cities, tens of thousands of people demonstrated against the introduction of the “green passport” to contain the coronavirus over the weekend. After a long debate, the cabinet of Prime Minister Mario Draghi decided on Thursday evening that from August 6, access to the interior spaces of restaurants, museums, theaters and cinemas, to sporting and cultural events as well as to swimming pools. and fitness rooms would only be possible on presentation of a certificate that is authorized to demonstrate vaccination, recovery, or a negative test. Foreign tourists can present their European vaccination card or their national vaccination certificate.
Public HealthMotley Fool

France and Italy Now Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine for Some Activities

If you're thinking of traveling to France or Italy in the near future, you may need to verify your COVID-19 vaccination status. If you're planning to travel internationally soon, you'll want to be aware of some new travel rules. Both France and Italy are implementing further restrictions to help curb the spread of the Delta variant. Now, you may need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recent virus recovery, or proof of a recent negative test if you plan to travel to either of these countries and take part in certain activities. Find out more about what to expect.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Chaos for sunseekers as Greece threatens crackdown over case spike on islands, ministers 'tie themselves in knots' over France quarantine, Spain faces tougher curbs - and Italy refuses to exempt vaccinated Brits from self-isolation

Sunseeker are facing chaos today as Greece threatens a crackdown over spiking cases on islands, ministers 'tie themselves in knots' over France quarantine, Spain looks on the verge of tougher curbs - and Italy is refusing to exempt Brits from self-isolation. Hopes of escaping the dismal weather have been dealt...
Public Healthkhn.org

As Infections Spike, Japan Extends Emergency Measures

Tokyo has reported a record increase in covid cases for three days in a row, and government officials responded by expanding the state of emergency to three more areas near the city and the western city of Osaka. But inside the "Olympic bubble," competition continues and most people have been vaccinated.
PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Italy's Draghi wins confidence votes on justice reforms

ROME — (AP) — Premier Mario Draghi's government easily won two confidence votes early Tuesday, securing approval from lawmakers in Parliament's lower chamber for a key justice system overhaul that Italy needs as part of reforms to help secure generous pandemic recovery funds from the European Union. Following debate, in...
LifestyleThe Independent

Should we risk a trip to France this week?

Q We’re supposed to be on an 8am ferry to Caen on Thursday, 5 August, travelling to our holiday home and to visit family, for two weeks. Rumours abound regarding France’s status next week – even that it’s going on the red list. This terrifies us, especially as we’ll have our two dogs with us.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...
Public HealthRepublic

MISSION, Kan. — Coronavirus cases have tripled in the U.S. over two weeks amid an onslaught of vaccine misinformation. The spike in infections is straining hospitals, frustrating doctors and pushing clergy into the fray.

Across the U.S., the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks to more than 37,000 on Tuesday, up from less than 13,700 on July 6. That’s according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health officials blame the delta variant and flattening...
Societyyourcentralvalley.com

Germany’s Laschet attends WWII revolt observances in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the country’s September election said he feels “deep shame and humility” over Nazi Germany’s “crimes” against the Poles during World War II. Armin Laschet spoke to Poland’s daily Rzeczpospolita, excerpts of which were published Saturday, ahead...
Economybuffalonynews.net

EU Q2 GDP rebounds, unemployment drops: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Gross domestic product (GDP) in the eurozone rebounded two percent in the second quarter (Q2) of this year compared to the previous one on the back of two consecutive quarterly declines, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU) said on Friday. In Q2...
PoliticsTelegraph

Hungary could reassess EU membership by end of decade

Hungary could reassess its membership of the European Union by the end of the decade, according to the country’s finance minister. Mihály Varga warned Hungary may rethink its position once it becomes a net contributor to the EU's budget, reigniting the debate ahead of the country's elections next year. “When...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy