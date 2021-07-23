Cancel
Gardening

Variables make gardening decisions difficult

The Ledger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who’s gets asked a lot of questions about plants, I’ve noticed that most folks desperately want simple answers. Unfortunately, my most common response is ‘’It depends.’’ For example, when a reader wanted to know how often to water windowsill succulents, I knew they wanted me to say something like ‘’Water them every Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock.’’ But my answer was, ‘’It depends.’’

