The Splash Zone 7/23/21: Stephen Ross Hopes Dolphins Hoist Lombardi Trophy Soon

By Kdog92
The Phinsider
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dolphins unveiled their new practice facility during the week and Stephen Ross was there all smiles. The Dolphins haven’t been very successful since Ross took over ownership in 2009 but he is hoping with the addition of the new practice facility it won’t be long before he sees his team holding that Lombardi Trophy. It’s not farfetched to think that within the next couple of years the Dolphins could be super bowl contenders. They’re on the upswing right now but it’s up to the coaches and players to keep that arrow pointing up.

