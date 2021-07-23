Family Farm and Home slated to open in spring 2022

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Leathery Company announced this week that they have signed a lease for a new Family Farm and Home store for the Fontaine Plaza in the city’s south end retail district. Work will begin in early September for the new 31,800-square-foot store that will open in the former J.C. Penney location, 1710 S. Main St., which closed May 31.

