Family Farm and Home slated to open in spring 2022

With open spaces, fun for every age, and a distinct, delicious sense of place, a farm stay is the perfect antidote to the past year or so of disruption and isolation. And while you could (and should) head for one of the high-end agricultural retreats across the U.S. (the iconic Blackberry Farm in Tennessee, say, or Northern California's plush-yet-laid-back Farmhouse Inn), there's luxury of a different sort to be found at rural working farms. It's good for the soul to immerse yourself among green and growing things as they stretch toward the sun, to wander through fields bursting with color to pick a fat, sun-warmed berry and pop it into your mouth. A weekend at a working farm lets you do all of those things, while you enjoy unique accommodations and give independent farmers financial support.