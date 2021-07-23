Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

PETE TITTL: At C Fresh has got it in the bag

By PETE TITTL For The Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI put off visiting the new seafood restaurant At C Fresh till the Maya Cinema started showing movies again. Then, once the theaters were reopening around town, I went ahead and visited without bothering to go see a movie and came to regret what I'd been missing. This is ostensibly...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Fast And Furious#Cook It#Soups#Food Drink#C Fresh#Crab#A Bag On Union Avenue#Cajun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
Recipescookitonce.com

TACO PIE RECIPE

PREP TIME: 10 MINS | COOK TIME: 20 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS | YIELD: 4. If you are looking for a delicious, easy, and quick meal to serve even on the busiest days, this Taco Pie is your best option! Plus, you can easily double the recipe without breaking the bank.
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Air Fryer Corn on the Cob is going to change the way you cook corn. Super fast, tender, and full of toasted corn flavor air fryer, corn is insanely delicious.
Recipescookitonce.com

Chinese Orange Chicken

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 20 mins | Marinating time: 30 mins | Ready in 1 hr 10 mins | Servings: 5. I so love the brimming orange flavour of this chicken dish. It’s way better than takeout and incredibly easy to prep. Crispy chicken pieces coated with the most amazing, sweet, and sticky orange sauce served over white or brown rice for a deliciously filling meal!
RecipesRecipeGirl

Zucchini Lasagna

Zucchini Lasagna is made using zucchini strips in place of pasta. It’s a delicious way to make lasagna!. Zucchini is great for use in replacing carbs- whether you are trying to avoid them or if you have to eat gluten free. You can use it to make zucchini pizza crust, Pesto Spaghetti Zoodles or Sausage Stuffed Zucchini. And zucchini is especially awesome to use in place of long lasagna pasta noodles. This zucchini lasagna recipe also has meat sauce, so it’s a pretty hearty and filling dinner. You could always use regular marinara sauce if you want it to be a vegetarian meal.
Recipesnwestiowa.com

Beef and Cheese Rigatoni

Consider a roast when August weather has you roasting. Sound odd? Trust us, it’s not. Prepping a large bone-in roast before the weekend gives you plenty of options for easy meals, without a great deal of prep time in the kitchen. Using the crockpot means you can start it and forget about it for hours, and you’re pretty much guaranteed the meat will be moist and flavorful. By changing up the ingredient additions and flavor profiles, no one will suspect you’re feeding them leftovers.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Spinach Lasagna Recipe

Lasagna is an all-time favorite dish that everyone enjoys, but the one downfall about this meal is that it can take a lot of prep time. Luckily, this recipe for easy spinach lasagna is excellent, since it requires just eight minutes of prep time and 30 minutes of cook time. It doesn't get much easier than that, right? This means it's a great choice for a weeknight dinner since you can easily throw it together after work, and it's also perfect to serve on the weekend for family or friends. The dish yields 12 servings, and it can certainly feed a lot of mouths.
Food & Drinksthegraciouswife.com

Spicy Blueberry Burgers

This is a sponsored post written by me on behalf of BUBBA burger. All opinions are 100% mine. These Spicy Blueberry Burgers start with a juicy BUBBA burger topped with a sweet blueberry sauce, spicy jalapeno aioli, creamy feta, red onions, and fresh arugula for a perfect creamy, sweet, and savory all-in-one bite.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

EDITOR'S NOTE: Food brings people together

In my family, food has always been the focal point of any gathering. I’m sure I’m not alone in that either. After breakfast has ended, it’s usually time to then plan our next activities around when and where lunch will be, whether on vacation or locally, especially when family from out-of-state visit.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Creamy Garlic Scallops Recipe

This recipe for creamy garlic scallops is a rich dish of plump scallops cooked in garlic butter and lemon sauce that comes together in mere minutes — just in time for dinner. According to recipe developer, food blogger, and photographer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, scallops lend themselves to creamy, rich sauces that bring traditional French cuisine right into your own kitchen. Yet few home cooks know just how quick and easy they are to prepare and how hard they are to mess up. Pretty much everything you make with scallops and cream is going to turn out absolutely divine, but our favorite preparation is these creamy garlic scallops.
Lincoln, RIWPRI

In the Kitchen: Lobster Macaroni and Cheese

2. Melt butter in pan on low heat. Once melted, slowly whisk in flour until thoroughly mixed. 3. Turn heat up to low-medium and stir until thickened. Once thickened, add American cheese. Stir until cheese is melted and the sauce is smooth. 4. Season sauce with salt, pepper and garlic...
Recipessimpleveganblog.com

Tofu Tacos

Tofu tacos, a super flavorful and convenient recipe. An easy meal you can have for lunch or dinner that’s only made with healthy and nutritious ingredients!. These tofu tacos are a great way to eat healthier and 100% vegan food! They are really easy to prepare and super affordable, and they also contain good-quality vegan protein. My favorite vegan tacos!
Recipeshowsweeteats.com

Burrata Basil and Peach Panzanella.

This peach panzanella is a summer dream! Toasty bread cubes drizzled with basil vinaigrette and served with perfect burrata cheese. Delish!. I’ve got a midsummer’s dream of a salad here for you today!. I know, I know, I just shared a (super amazing) rotisserie chicken salad with you last week,...
Recipesihackeddiabetes.com

Low Carb Chicken Cobb Salad with Chipotle Ranch Dressing

This tasty low carb chicken cobb salad with chipotle ranch dressing has all the flavours from the classic cobb salad but with a little kick from the sweet and smoky chipotle flavours. We first make the chicken with a chipotle seasoning and then add the chipotle ranch dressing to give...
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Pumpkin Enchilada-Inspired Casserole

Unopened canned pumpkin taking up pantry space is the key ingredient in this enchilada-inspired vegetarian casserole. Ingredient swap: Skip the mushrooms and swap in shredded rotisserie chicken. For more creative recipes using pantry leftovers, check out this Ham & Cheese Tortilla Wrap Melt and Air Fryer Stuffing-Coated Chicken Nuggets. Preheat...
RecipesThe Lemon Bowl

Lebanese Salad Wraps with Hummus and Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

These Lebanese salad pita sandwich wraps are made with protein-packed hummus and creamy cucumber yogurt sauce. If you’re looking for new vegetarian lunch ideas, this recipe is for you. If you’ve been following my recipes for a while, you probably know I love wraps. Wraps are a simple way to...
Recipesrecipepocket.com

Pork Mince Stir Fry With Noodles

This Asian inspired pork mince stir fry with noodles is budget friendly, delicious and very quick to make. You can have it ready in less than 30 minutes, it’s great for weekend lunches or as a super quick weeknight dinner. Jump to: hide. About This Recipes. This pork mince stir...
upbeetkitchen.com

Chipotle Chicken and Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Chipotle chicken and quinoa stuffed peppers are the perfect simple dinner to enjoy when bell peppers are at their seasonal peak. Chicken, quinoa, and beans are mixed with homemade orange chipotle sauce and stuffed into roasted bell peppers, then topped with cheese and warmed up until the cheese melts. Garnish with avocado crema and pickled jalapeños, and serve with tortilla chips for crunch, and you have the perfect healthy summer supper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy