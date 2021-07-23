Cancel
MLB

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/23/21

By Andres Chavez
Pinstripe Alley
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted yesterday that the Yankees had checked in on Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. Other reports circulated that a team interested in Story was looking into moving him to center, but any interest from the Yankees likely stems from his ability to play short (and move Gleyber Torres elsewhere on the dirt). Acquiring Story would push the Yankees into the luxury tax, meaning Hal Steinbrenner would either have to set aside his plan to dip under the threshold, or Brian Cashman would have to convince Colorado to kick in some cash.

