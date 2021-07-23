Cancel
Chaves County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Chaves County Plains, Southwest Chaves County by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Motorists can expect brief but sudden changes in visibility and ponding of water on highways as storms move through the area. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Southwest Chaves County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY UNTIL 400 AM MDT At 313 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms between Midway, Hagerman and Dunken, moving southwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Heavy rain will also be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Roswell, Dexter, Hagerman, Lake Arthur, Dunken, Bottomless Lakes State Park, Greenfield, Roswell Correctional Facility and Midway. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 79 and 104. Highway 380 between Mile Markers 156 and 178.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

