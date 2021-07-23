Berkshires Notebook: Dance At Jacob's Pillow, Art At Mass MoCA And The Clark, Live Music At The Foundry

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE ART INDUSTRY TENDS TO GO ON HIATUS in the summer, but this summer, job news is coming at a furious pace. Ann Demeester has been tapped to lead the Kunsthaus Zurich, though she will remain director of the Frans Hals Museum in Haarlem, the Netherlands, until February, taking up her Swiss post at 2023’s start, according to SwissInfo. At the Akron Art Museum in Ohio, Jon Fiume received a two-year extension as interim director. Fiume took over last year, after Mark Masuoka resigned following allegations of racism and bullying. Last but not least, artist Stan Douglas is the new chair of the graduate art program at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, per PasadenaNow . He has taught there since 2009.