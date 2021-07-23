Enhanced Digestibility Creamers
The a2 Milk Half and Half creamer is a new product from the brand focused on providing consumers with a digestion-friendly option when mixing up their morning cup of coffee. The product is made with an all-natural formulation that includes 100% real milk and cream, which is sourced from cows that only naturally product the A2 protein instead of the usual A1 and A1 proteins usually found in traditional offerings on the market. The creamer thus easier to digest when compared to the usual dairy products on the market.www.trendhunter.com
