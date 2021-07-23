Breakfast-Ready Taco Menus
The Del Taco Double Cheese Breakfast Tacos a morning-friendly meal option for patrons looking for a quick, convenient and delicious way to fuel up in the early hours of the day. The menu includes the Egg & Cheese Taco, the Hashbrowns & Beef Taco and the Hashbrowns & Bacon Taco, which are priced at $1, $1.39 and $1.69, respectively. Each of the menu items are crafted with premium ingredients and are well-suited for being eaten while out of the house.www.trendhunter.com
