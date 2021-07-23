OpenRCT2 the reimplementation for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 has a fun update

Another wonderful open source game engine reimplementation has a major upgrade. OpenRCT2 is a modern game engine for playing RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 and it just got better. Just as a reminder though, this is not exactly the vanilla experience. The team on the project has made lots of small and some bigger improvements to make the game feel a little more modern. Including an enhanced Track Designer with ability to add/remove scenery and footpaths, the Track Designer has a pause button now, there's a new single-rail roller coaster, terrain surfaces from RollerCoaster Tycoon 1 are now supported, lots of plugin improvements and new API additions, and lots more including plenty of bug fixes to improve the experience further.