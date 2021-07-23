Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

OpenRCT2 the reimplementation for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 has a fun update

By See more from me
GamingOnLinux
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother wonderful open source game engine reimplementation has a major upgrade. OpenRCT2 is a modern game engine for playing RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 and it just got better. Just as a reminder though, this is not exactly the vanilla experience. The team on the project has made lots of small and some bigger improvements to make the game feel a little more modern. Including an enhanced Track Designer with ability to add/remove scenery and footpaths, the Track Designer has a pause button now, there's a new single-rail roller coaster, terrain surfaces from RollerCoaster Tycoon 1 are now supported, lots of plugin improvements and new API additions, and lots more including plenty of bug fixes to improve the experience further.

www.gamingonlinux.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollercoaster Tycoon 2#Weather#Rollercoaster#The Track Designer#Api#Api#Appimage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe APK Download Latest Version For Android

RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe APK Download Latest Version For Android. RollerCoaster Tycoon Deluxe is a simulation game about amusement park management and construction. The game’s premise is to manage a series of pre-set scenarios successfully. You can choose from many types of roller coasters, and you can build log flumes and carousels and bumper cars, haunted homes, Ferris wheels, Ferris wheels and swinging ships. Hire handypersons to sweep the paths, empty the garbage cans, water the flowers, and mow the lawns.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Typing adventure RPG 'Nanotale - Typing Chronicles' out now for Linux

This was a surprise to see. Nanotale - Typing Chronicles from Fishing Cactus, PID Games, 2PGames recently published an official native Linux build. Coming from the same developer who created Epistory - Typing Chronicles, you don't need to have played their first game as this is a full standalone experience and it looks absolutely gorgeous.
Video Gamesmediarunsearch.co.uk

Steam gets a beta update with a new download interface

Valve has released a new beta update for Steam, and anyone who participates in it will already be able to see a new interface to the downloads page, as well as several small improvements that make navigating the platform smoother. The reformatted downloads page highlights the game’s cover image and...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Clockwork Aquario launches this winter

ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games have provided a release window update on Clockwork Aquario, a previously lost arcade game from Wonder Boy creator Ryuichi Nishizawa. The companies today confirmed plans to release the title on Switch this winter. It last had a vague 2021 launch window. For those that...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Valve talk about learning from mistakes with the upcoming Steam Deck

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here. I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Space sandbox game Avorion has a huge 2.0 Beta available now

Avorion is a single-player or online co-op space survival sandbox game, one where you construct your ships with individual blocks and go explore the galaxy. It's fantastic and is rated highly by users too and now they're getting close to a big free update with the 2.0 Beta. The list...
pocketgamer.com

Hotel Empire Tycoon tips and cheats

If you want to progress at a steady rate and beautify every single hotel room, then let's not waste another second and check out all the best Hotel Empire Tycoon tips to get your very own hotel up and running!. Simulators and management games could get boring after a while,...
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Cinderstone Online MMO Launches Closed Beta

The MMORPG known as Cinderstone Online, formerly known as Fioresia, is back again with a new look. From the team at Codevision, they are celebrating their reinvention with a new closed beta. And the 2.5D MMORPG has released a new trailer, showcasing what to expect. Cinderstone Online Features. One of...
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Pixel Art Horror Game Skeler Boy Funded on Kickstarter

Up-and-coming game creator Maniac Boy Studio reached the Kickstarter goal for its pixel-art horror game Skeler Boy. The campaign began at the start of June and managed to raise $7.9k by July, officially funding the game. Skeler Boy is an open-world horror exploration game inspired by movies from the 70s...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Idle Barber Shop Tycoon tips and tricks

Idle Barber Shop Tycoon is the latest idle mobile game from the much loved Codigames. You are in the right place if you are new to the game. Today, we will share must-know Idle Barber Shop Tycoon tips and tricks. Make sure to note down all the tips and tricks we tell you, and you will be good to go.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Path of Exile Update 1.87 Patch Notes

Update 1.87 has arrived for Path of Exile and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer Grinding Gear Games already released a few newer patches for Path of Exile late last month in July. Well now the first patch for the game in August has been released today.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Former Daggerfall developers reveal a teaser for their huge open-world RPG

As I'm ever reminding myself, The Elder Scrolls 6 sure isn't coming any time soon. To be clear, neither is the game currently in development by former The Elder Scrolls: Arena and Daggerfall developers Ted Peterson and Julian LeFay. They and their studio OnceLostGames have just revealed a teaser trailer for their upcoming open-world RPG The Wayward Realms with some massively ambitious plans for scale and roleplaying.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Stray, the cyberpunk cat, delights us with new gameplay

Annapurna Interactive debuted a lengthy gameplay clip for Stray, the upcoming cyberpunk feline adventure game for PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Stray‘s release date was initially set for 2021, according to the publisher’s announcement of the game in June 2020. However, due to the new gameplay teaser, we now know that it is not coming out until next year. We’re hoping that it is well worth the wait!
Video GamesNME

The Nintendo 3DS has a brand new system update

Nintendo has released a brand new system update for the original Nintendo 3DS, almost nine months after its previous. As spotted by VGC, Version 11.15.0-47 is currently available to download for all 3DS consoles in all regions, and according to the patch notes that have been translated, it brings “improvements to system stability and usability”.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Zoo Tycoon 2 Free Download For PC

Zoo Tycoon 2 Ultimate Collection Latest Version Free Download for PC. This Game includes all files that were manually installed before uploading. This PC game works perfectly without any problems. This is the complete offline installer setup for Zoo Tycoon 2 Ultimate Collection that supports hardware versions of Windows. Zoo...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Garry’s Mod Latest With Multiplayer Download for Android & IOS

Garry’s Mod Latest With Multiplayer Download for Android & IOS. This is the only game that delivers the most entertaining and crazy game experience. You can also play Garry’s Mod’s bizarre game modes and the most awe-inspiring of them all. Online multiplayer mode. Garry’s Mod is a great tool for free download, with its 3D physics and visual appearance. This was not intended to be a. Separate and complete games were released as a modHalf-Life 2But Valve later decided to make it a separate game due to its popularity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy