Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Elbow Creek Fire in NE Oregon at almost 20,000 acres

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLOWA, OR (KPTV) - The Elbow Creek fire which is now at 19,993 acres, is moving up the ranks in priority across the region as it grows. Twelve new crews arrived Wednesday evening and the fire now has crews from Washington, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan, California, Oregon, and Idaho. The most active area of the fire remains in the Elbow Creek Drainage near the confluence of the Grande Ronde River. This particular area is central to the intersection of several canyons that produce erratic winds from all directions.

www.kptv.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wallowa, OR
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Idaho State
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Washington, NE
State
Oregon State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creek Fire#Weather#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Third D.C. officer who responded to Capitol riot dies by suicide

A Washington, D.C., police officer who responded to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police said Monday. "Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "Officer Hashida joined MPD in May 2003. We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 1

Community Policy