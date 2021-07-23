Elbow Creek Fire in NE Oregon at almost 20,000 acres

WALLOWA, OR (KPTV) - The Elbow Creek fire which is now at 19,993 acres, is moving up the ranks in priority across the region as it grows. Twelve new crews arrived Wednesday evening and the fire now has crews from Washington, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan, California, Oregon, and Idaho. The most active area of the fire remains in the Elbow Creek Drainage near the confluence of the Grande Ronde River. This particular area is central to the intersection of several canyons that produce erratic winds from all directions.