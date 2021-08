The covers finally came off the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series in June, although it sadly won't be sold in the United States. Improved in every way, the Land Cruiser showcased a complete redesign and new powertrains. It has now officially been launched and, although we already know a lot about the rugged SUV, we now have more information regarding the sporty GR Sport model as well as pricing for the Japanese market. Using feedback from drivers that participated in the Dakar Rally, the Land Cruiser GR Sport is significantly modified over other versions in the lineup.