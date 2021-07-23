Cancel
Washington County, VT

Housing coalition explores a housing trust, looks at short-term rentals

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many resort communities across the country, the Mad River Valley has a workforce housing shortage that has worsened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mad River Valley Housing Coalition member (and Warren Select Board member) Bob Ackland said affordable workforce housing in The Valley is “non-existent.” Ackland said there is a 1% vacancy rate of housing in The Valley, which leaves very few rental options for workers. As many jobs in the area are in the service industry and typically offer low wages, he said many people who work here don’t live here, which creates a disconnect in the community.

www.valleyreporter.com

