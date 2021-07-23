Just Listed in Arlington
Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. It’s been a great week in real estate here in Arlington! The pace has kept consistent for new listings for a second straight week while buyers took advantage of some homes that had sat for a little longer on the market. Overall ratifications were up as a result, and total inventory decreased slightly. I’ll go into more detail below, but as a summary overview, the market is still very strong, and I suspect inventory has just about plateaued as we head into August.www.arlnow.com
