Wildlife

Our view: With fossils, look but don't take

Gloucester Daily Times
 10 days ago

Recent legislation proposing an official state dinosaur in Massachusetts could have an unfortunate side effect, according to some scientists. With more interest in the fact dinosaurs once roamed the Bay State could come more fossil hunters and scavengers inspired to start digging. For archeologists and paleontologists, the idea of people randomly scouring the countryside and taking home whatever they find is worrisome.

State
Massachusetts State
Wildlife
Science
Congress & CourtsJoplin Globe

Our view: Blunt takes lead on species protection

We’re going to miss Roy Blunt, who shows an ability to work across the aisle at a time when bipartisanship is rarer than a red wolf in the wild. On Tuesday, Blunt, a Republican who will retire next year, joined Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, to introduce the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2021 in the Senate.
Public HealthThe Eagle-Tribune

Our View: Thanks a million

Apparently, a lot of Massachusetts residents are either very generous or they just don't need the money. The state's effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, by signing up for a weekly $1 million VaxMillions drawing, has been less of a draw than many people had hoped. The first winner has been picked and there will be four more weekly drawings through Aug. 26, and weekly drawings for kids ages 12 to 17 to win $300,000 college scholarships. But fewer than half of those eligible for the drawing have signed up.
Orleans, MACape Cod Chronicle

Our View: A Rudeness Antidote

We've all heard the stories about rude customers in restaurants and shops this summer. Some of the tales have reached far and wide, thanks to an article in the New York Times. The reaction to this treatment from what is certainly a small minority has shown the resilience and fortitude of local owners and workers.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Earth Is Rapidly Dying, as Its Vital Signs Are Now More in Danger

We’re going through an ongoing climate crisis, and it’s probably going to get worse. There’s a new report showing the state of the Earth, and let us tell you, this is no joke. The updates are horrifying, and we need to change something. Researchers stated: “We are nearing or have...
Buffalo, NYJournal Inquirer

Our view: Aren’t there better ways to use the money?

As we watch Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson going into space — and spending millions doing so — it makes many wonder if their wealth could not be used in a way more beneficial to the world. In Buffalo, New York, Roswell Park Memorial Institute treats cancer patients. In the...
Boston, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Our View: Responding to our changing climate

With all the news about the growing impacts of climate change and sea level rise – countless wildfires on the West Coast, unprecedented drought and heat waves in much of the Southwest and Midwest, record July rainfall in parts of New England, subway riders in China drowning in flooded train tunnels – it can be hard to keep it all in perspective.
Wildlifepnas.org

Morphological ghosts of introgression in Darwin’s finch populations

Contributed by Peter R. Grant, June 14, 2021 (sent for review April 20, 2021; reviewed by Per Alström and Andrew P. Hendry) Many species of plants, animals, and microorganisms exchange genes well after the point of evolutionary divergence at which taxonomists recognize them as species. Genomes contain signatures of past gene exchange and, in some cases, they reveal a legacy of lineages that no longer exist. But genomic data are not available for many organisms, and particularly problematic for reconstructing and interpreting evolutionary history are communities that have been depleted by extinctions. For these, morphology may substitute for genes, as exemplified by the history of Darwin’s finches on the Galápagos islands of Floreana and San Cristóbal. Darwin and companions collected seven specimens of a uniquely large form of Geospiza magnirostris in 1835. The populations became extinct in the next few decades, partly due to destruction of Opuntia cactus by introduced goats, whereas Geospiza fortis has persisted to the present. We used measurements of large samples of G. fortis collected for museums in the period 1891 to 1906 to test for unusually large variances and skewed distributions of beak and body size resulting from introgression. We found strong evidence of hybridization on Floreana but not on San Cristóbal. The skew is in the direction of the absent G. magnirostris. We estimate introgression influenced 6% of the frequency distribution that was eroded by selection after G. magnirostris became extinct on these islands. The genetic residuum of an extinct species in an extant one has implications for its future evolution, as well as for a conservation program of reintroductions in extinction-depleted communities.
New Haven, CTBristol Press

YOUR VIEW: We must do better on climate for our children

It's hot, and my 3-year-old is sweaty and curious. He always wants to know more about the world, and on Tuesday he asked me 'why is it like the fog but in the sky?' The haziness had filtered the sun to a dull glow all day. Apparently, this was a consequence of wildfires, unprecedented and escalating in magnitude, most recently in Oregon. Their attendant smoky particulate matter had shifted eastward to our little neighborhood in New Haven, Connecticut.
Animalstigermedianet.com

﻿Bovine mutation frustration

At first glance, Angus cattle may not be perceived as strikingly beautiful in any particular way. With their dark black or red coats, compact figures, muscular mid-sections, and charming bellows, they seem like an average bovine animal. However, they are more strategically put together than you think. Angus cattle originated from Scotland and were introduced to the United States in 1873. They are typically black coated, naturally polled (dehorned), and bear a muscular frame. Angus cattle may also possess a red coat. Their coat color separates them into two categories, Black Angus and Red Angus. So, what happens when the genes that come together to create this hearty creature alter their unique characteristics for the worst?
Lake County, CALake County Record Bee

In our opinion: don’t be selfish, get vaccinated today

Lake County health officials reported this week that Lake County now has the dubious distinction of having the highest coronavirus case rate in California, reaching 50 per 100,000 residents, far exceeding the state average and that of any other county statewide. We went from 1 percent positivity rate in mid June (with approximately 10 active cases) to more than 250 cases and counting, with officials warning that it may reach 300 by next week.
Public HealthGloucester Daily Times

Letter: Narrowing the digital divide

There are many reasons for the persistent low vaccination rates among certain communities in Massachusetts, but an important one is often overlooked: digital inequity (”Equity gaps in vaccine rates narrowing,” July 23). As the vaccine rollout in Massachusetts continues to take shape, online resources remain a key component for people...
Gloucester, MAGloucester Daily Times

Fishtown Local: An easier place to grow old and stay dry

Water, water, water. We are the Water State, no matter what other state might claim that title. Massachusetts has more kinds of waterways than Gloucesteronians can imagine. We are in relatively stable, simple conditions here, especially off the breakwater side of the island. You go around the corner and the...
Essex County, MAGloucester Daily Times

Letter: Rockport should go electric

I found some interesting facts about gas-powered equipment used for lawn care from the Washington Post that I wanted to share:. “Gas equipment is also dirty. According to the California Air Resources Board, operating a gas leaf blower for an hour can create as much smog-forming pollution as driving a Toyota Camry 1,100 miles. Department of Transportation data shows that in 2018 Americans consumed nearly 3 billion gallons of gasoline running lawn and garden equipment. That’s equivalent to the annual energy use of more than 3 million homes.”
Boston, MAGloucester Daily Times

Teachers unions call for 'universal' mask mandate

BOSTON — Teachers unions are calling on the Baker administration to set a statewide mask mandate for public school students returning to classes this fall. On Friday, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education issued new guidance "recommending" that students in sixth grade and below wear face coverings indoors when classes begin in the fall.
ScienceDaily News Of Newburyport

Public HealthGloucester Daily Times

Our view: Thanks a million

Apparently, a lot of Massachusetts residents are either very generous or they just don’t need the money. The state’s effort to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, by signing up for a weekly $1 million VaxMillions drawing, has been less of a draw than many people had hoped. The first winner has been picked and there will be four more weekly drawings through Aug. 26, and weekly drawings for kids ages 12 to 17 to win $300,000 college scholarships. But fewer than half of those eligible for the drawing have signed up.

