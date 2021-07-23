Editorial: Dropping legal notices a bad idea

LEGAL NOTICE Please take notice that in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, The Boy Scouts of America Equal Access Act of 2001, and New York Executive Law Section 296 and following: The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Otsego, Delaware, Schoharie and Greene Counties does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, disability, genetic disposition or age in the educational programs or activities which it operates, including, but not limited to, access to facilities in accordance with the Boy Scouts of America Equal Access Act of 2001, 20 U.S.C. 7905, which requires equal access for the Boy Scouts of America and other designated youth groups to meet at public schools.Â" The BoardÂ's policy of non-discrimination includes but is not limited to recruitment and appointment of employees; employment pay and benefits; counseling services for students; access by students to educational programs; course offerings and student activities. (Please refer to Board Policy #0100.) The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES offers to secondary school students and adults a variety of career and technical education programs, commensurate with the interests and capabilities of those desiring and having a need for preparatory training. It is the goal of these programs to prepare successful students to enter the world of work and/or higher education. (Please refer to Board Policy #4314.) A copy of the secondary vocational education courses offered are available to district residents and may be obtained on our web site www.oncboces.org or by calling (607) 588-6291 to request a mailing. The compliance officer for Title IX, Section 504, Age Discrimination Act, and Americans with Disabilities Act is Dr. Jennifer Avery, Deputy Superintendent, who is available at the Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES, Otsego Area Occupational Center, 1914 County Route 35, Milford NY, 13807, (607) 286-7715 extension #3325 or javery@oncboces.org. Additionally, inquiries concerning the application of regulations prohibiting discrimination may also be referred to the U.S. Department of Education, New York Office for Civil Rights (OCR) 32 Old Slip, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10005. Alyssa Oliveri Clerk of the Board July 21, 2021.