Tokyo Olympics: NJ Triathlon Competitor Has Memory of Brother As Motivation

For one New Jersey native competing in the Tokyo Olympics, the games will be bittersweet. Morgan Pearson had envisioned the moment he would qualify for the Olympic triathlon for years -- but it was a moment that earlier in the race looked as if might have slipped away. Pearson had fallen behind the lead pack after what he said was a bad transition, and said he tried not to think about it too much -- especially after falling short in 2016 and missing the Rio Olympics.