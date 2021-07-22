Cancel
Carpacalypse now: CLA report shows skyrocketing parking levels, modest transit gains

By Sharon Hoyer
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreetsblog has been following monthly recovery reports from the Chicago Loop Alliance, which has been tracking activity in the Loop throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers have shown an alarming astronomical rise in levels of parking downtown, levels that are dramatically higher than the comparatively static metrics for CTA ridership, pedestrian activity, and occupancy rates of office buildings and hotels.

