Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — An armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside, Houston police said. The suspect is accused of running the ambulance off the road, the department said in a series of tweets. Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road.

Police#Houston Police Department
