Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on gun charges following an aggravated menacing complaint. Authorities state that on July 24 at approximately 1:26 a.m. police responded to the 100 block of West Street for an aggravated menacing complaint. Police were provided a description of the suspects and conducted an area search. Moments later, police observed 26-year-old Jaiayre Brown attempting to enter a vehicle in the 200 block of South Madison Street, Wilmington. Upon observing police, Brown fled on foot. He was taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. The vehicle Brown attempted to enter, operated by 28-year-old Brushon Stewart, attempted to leave the area. Police conducted a vehicle stop and made contact with Stewart. Following a brief investigation, police recovered another loaded 9mm handgun. Stewart was taken into custody without incident.