Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

EU citizens – particularly the vulnerable – shouldn’t be overlooked in post-Brexit Britain

By Charles Kinnoull
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3WM7_0b5XOmih00

Mahatma Gandhi famously said that a society can be judged on how it treats its most vulnerable members, and so it should be for Britain’s post- Brexit settlement scheme for EU citizens who live and work here.

Early on in the post-referendum Brexit negotiations, both sides were keen to stress they wanted to protect the rights of each other’s citizens already resident within their jurisdiction. During the referendum campaign itself, Boris Johnson , Michael Gove and Priti Patel issued a joint statement saying EU citizens would “automatically be granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK and will be treated no less favourably than they are at present."

When the UK unveiled its system, requiring EU citizens to apply for settled or pre-settled status by the of 30 June 2021, the earliest possible under the withdrawal agreement , there was considerable concern that many might miss the boat or be let down by delays in the system.

It is reassuring, and a clear achievement, that ahead of the deadline the government was able to process more than 5.4 million applications. Before the settlement scheme opened, the estimated population of EU citizens in the UK was only 3.7 million.

However, processing large numbers of applications is only the job half-done. In our report published today the Lords European Affairs Committee raises concerns that vulnerable people – such as the old, those who lack capacity and victims of abuse – still face risks to their rights in the UK, both now and in the coming years.

Of the 5.4 million applications processed, more than two million have been granted pre-settled status, mainly for those resident in the UK for less than five years. They will have to reapply for settled status when they reach five years residence.

Faced with an individual, rather than UK-wide deadline, many of these people may simply overlook what is required of them. This will be particularly true of vulnerable people, as the pre-deadline support networks fall away.  Individuals in this situation need greater legal certainty that a late application will not mean refusal of settled status.

We are also concerned about the digital-only nature of the scheme. People granted settled status do not receive a physical document to prove their right to live and work in the UK. This is particularly risky for older people and the digitally excluded who may not even have a laptop, tablet or smartphone to prove their status. It is notable that only 2 per cent of applicants for the scheme are aged over 65; support organisations we spoke to feared this implied low take-up in this demographic.

The situation in the UK contrasts with that for UK citizens in the EU where a physical card proving residence rights is available. The UK government has welcomed that initiative for Brits abroad, so why ignore calls for EU citizens to have it here?

Unfortunately, there is already evidence that potential landlords and employers are reluctant to accept a digital record of residence rights. This opens EU citizens up to obvious potential problems, and again the most vulnerable will be the most at risk.

Overall, the government has made a good start in how it manages the status of EU citizens in the UK, but the game is only at half-time; it still has much to do to make sure the scheme is a success. The Gandhi test applies. The government must ensure the most vulnerable are able to access their rights to live and work here, and crucially, can prove their status easily.

Lord Kinnoull is the chair of the House of Lords European Affairs Committee

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

198K+
Followers
94K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Mahatma Gandhi
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Britain#Brexit Negotiations#Uk#Eu#Post Brexit#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘Selfish’ people who refuse vaccine will be barred from events, says Michael Gove

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has branded those who refuse a Covid vaccine “selfish” and insisted that they face being barred from mass events.Boris Johnson’s government is mulling the use of vaccine passports for big events such as football matches – having already announced they will be required for nightclubs and other crowded spaces in England from the end of September.Mr Gove risked the wrath of Tory MPs firmly opposed to mandatory use of vaccine passports by warning those who refuse to be jabbed that they may not be able to access mass events.“Ultimately, if you can be vaccinated and...
Economyharrisondaily.com

UK set to irk EU with bid to change post-Brexit trade rules

LONDON (AP) — Tense post-Brexit relations between Britain and the European Union face further strain on Wednesday, when the U.K. calls for major changes to trade rules agreed on by both …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
EconomyUS News and World Report

EU Rejects UK Demand for New Post-Brexit Deal on Northern Ireland

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain demanded on Wednesday that the European Union agree to rewrite a deal overseeing problematic post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland just a year after it was agreed with the bloc, a call immediately rejected by Brussels. The Northern Ireland protocol was part of the Brexit settlement, backed by...
LifestyleBirmingham Star

US Urges Citizens to Refrain from Traveling to Britain

The U.S. State Department is urging Americans not to travel to Britain because of the rising levels of new COVID-19 cases in the country. The State Department raised its travel advisory for Britain to its highest level on Monday, following a similar action taken by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the day.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Factbox-What Is Britain Demanding on Brexit?

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is demanding the European Union agree to rework the post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, saying it had considered taking unilateral action but would try once more to find a new relationship. To avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, Britain agreed...
Politicskdal610.com

Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

LONDON (Reuters) – British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce deal and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last for ever. “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something that...
U.K.Washington Post

Why Gibraltar Remains an Issue in Post-Brexit Talks

The aftershocks of the U.K.’s exit from the European Union are still being felt in Gibraltar, the rocky outcrop at Spain’s southern tip that’s been British for three centuries. Its 2.35 billion-pound ($3.2 billion) services-based economy is dependent on the untrammeled flow of frontier workers and other visitors coming in from Spain -- the type of free movement that Brexit was meant to limit. Rules guiding border protocols are still in flux, even after the EU and the U.K. sealed their divorce.
U.K.Posted by
Reuters

UK's Johnson tells Ireland that EU must show post-Brexit pragmatism

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin on Tuesday that the European Union had to show pragmatism to end a stand-off over rules for post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland. “The prime minister emphasised that the way the Protocol is currently operating is causing...
Energy Industrywincountry.com

Running low on battery power: Brexit Britain faces an acid test

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has set a fast pace in the electric vehicle race with its 2030 ban on sales of new fossil fuel-powered cars and has offered 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to jump start its battery industry and associated supply chain. But the cash and the headline-grabbing deadline...
U.K.BBC

UK clashes with EU over Gibraltar's post-Brexit status

The foreign secretary has accused the EU of seeking "to undermine the UK's sovereignty over Gibraltar". Dominic Raab said he was "disappointed" by EU proposals for a post-Brexit deal over the British overseas territory. Mr Raab said a draft mandate from the European Commission "directly conflicts" with a framework deal...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK's Johnson urges EU to consider post-Brexit proposals seriously

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to consider seriously Britain's proposals to change what he called the "unsustainable" way a Brexit deal is governing trade with Northern Ireland. Since it completed its exit from the EU at...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Why would anyone trust Brexit Britain again?

London (CNN Business) — Just seven months after singing its praises, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is attempting to rewrite the Brexit deal he signed with the European Union. It's a risky move that will undermine Britain's credibility as a trustworthy trading partner at the very moment that the UK...
Public HealthGephardt Daily

Britain won’t require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine

July 28 (UPI) — Fully vaccinated travelers from the European Union and United States will no longer have to quarantine upon entering Britain beginning next month, the British government announced Wednesday. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said vaccinated people from those countries can enter Britain directly without spending 10 full days...
Public HealthTelegraph

Civil servants should lead Britain out of our post-pandemic lethargy by returning to the office

They don’t have a race for wonky shopping trolleys at the Tokyo Olympics, but if they did then Team GB would surely be on course for a gold and silver double. Not only do we have Boris Johnson veering all over the aisles on everything from ending lockdown restrictions to imposing coronavirus passports, but the superstar epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson could give him a close race in the U-turn stakes. To indulge for a moment in the horrid sporting argot of nouns as verbs, both men could be expected “to medal”, even in the face of the stiffest international competition.
TravelThe Independent

Travel to Europe: the post-Brexit passport rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are. After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker. But the government continues...
HomelessBBC

Brexit: 'EU citizens in Wales unaware children need to apply to stay'

Some EU nationals in Wales may not be aware they need to apply for their children to be allowed to stay in the UK, according to charities. Organisations which help applicants to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) also said some parents struggled to provide the necessary documents. The deadline for...
PoliticsBBC

Brexit: EU and UK criticised for 'flawed' protocol approach

The UK and EU have both taken a "fundamentally flawed" approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol, a House of Lords committee has concluded. The peers said there had been a lack of clarity, transparency and readiness on the part of the UK government. The EU was described as lacking "balance,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy