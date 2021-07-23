Cancel
After Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy Cancellation, Star Leslie Bibb Has Landed Next TV Role

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s only been just over a month since Netflix cancelled superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy in favor of expanding the universe in other ways, and it looks like the cast is starting to move on. Leslie Bibb, who portrayed Grace Kennedy-Sampson a.k.a. Lady Liberty, is moving to a different streaming service for a new role.

