Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Indy Q&A: Wildfire experts on why smoke, fires in Nevada are only getting worse

By Joey Lovato
thenevadaindependent.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery summer, skies in the West fill with smoke as fires burn around Nevada and neighboring states. That’s the case this summer — with rising temperatures breaking records daily, continual drought pummeling the West and climate change prolonging extreme weather conditions in surrounding regions. Odds are good that residents will again have to suffer through wildfires filling the skies with smoke, burning homes and structures and threatening livestock and wildlife throughout the summer.

thenevadaindependent.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Petersen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Heavy Rain#Drought#The Nevada Independent#Blm#The Martin Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

CDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has turned down President Joe Biden's request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, citing a lack of legal authority to take the action, the White House said on Monday. The previous moratorium, which...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 1

Community Policy