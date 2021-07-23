Toward a Syllabus for Modern Grieving

It’s not that hard to describe. “Grief is like a bomber circling round and dropping its bombs each time the circle brings it overhead” is C.S. Lewis’ evocation of it. At a time when we are all living with “disenfranchised grief” as a recent article has it, what can we learn from works of literature to deal with grief, both real and disenfranchised? At this moment, as the coronavirus death toll in the US is near 600,000, what would a syllabus for modern grieving look like? Are there things to read that can help us understand some of the major points of dealing with loss, ways to empathize with ourselves and others and ways to find meaning, one of the best means to coping with grief?