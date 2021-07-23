Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Toward a Syllabus for Modern Grieving

By Beth Kissileff
Literary Hub
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not that hard to describe. “Grief is like a bomber circling round and dropping its bombs each time the circle brings it overhead” is C.S. Lewis’ evocation of it. At a time when we are all living with “disenfranchised grief” as a recent article has it, what can we learn from works of literature to deal with grief, both real and disenfranchised? At this moment, as the coronavirus death toll in the US is near 600,000, what would a syllabus for modern grieving look like? Are there things to read that can help us understand some of the major points of dealing with loss, ways to empathize with ourselves and others and ways to find meaning, one of the best means to coping with grief?

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elie Wiesel
Person
Kafka
Person
Dahlia Lithwick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grieve#Syllabus#A Grief Observed#Grieving#Common Sense#Amazon#New York Times Magazine#Slate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Boston, MAWicked Local

ANOTHER OPINION: Still, we grieve

I played tennis with my brother Bobby last summer for the first time in more than 20 years. My first serve didn’t make it over the net. My second serve didn’t make it over either. And my return of serve was … well … let’s just say it was about as good as my double fault. But even so it felt good just to swing a racquet.
Posted by
Ryan Fan

Sometimes, We Grieve By Not Grieving

He labels these types of mourning “guilty mourners.” On forums all over the internet and self-help books all over Barnes & Noble bookshelves, people all over the world grieve not for the lost or the tragedy, but for their guilt. They are “worried that they are heartless freaks. They worry because they believe they are getting over total disaster with too much ease. The world has changed forever, they insist, but they keep forgetting. One woman on a message board wrote about her first response to the Twin Towers burning on September 11, 2001, as the towers were still burning on TV: “Oh, this is really going to fuck up my date tonight.”
Mental HealthWashington Post

How we grieve matters

Yes, we need to embrace our grief and allow our grieving to take place rather than try to bury it. However, Mr. Petrow seemed to say that holding on to our grief is the way to continue to have a connection to our deceased loved one. I disagree. Holding on to our grief for a connection is the way to get “stuck” in our grief.
Worcester, MACollege of the Holy Cross

Syllabus: Family Life in Turbulent Times

It’s nearing the end of April and students in the Sociology 399 course, Family Life in Turbulent Times, have been in lockdown various times over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That experience, as it turns out, provides a unique perspective for digging into the day’s topic: “Sheltering in Place: Rethinking Family Life in a Pandemic.”
Mental Healthmariposagazette.com

Grieving through transitions

My name is Deni Krauss and I’m a transition and grief coach. You might ask, “What is a transition and grief coach?”. A transition and grief coach is someone that works with people who are making a major change in life and/or people who are grieving a loss and want to move forward.
Public HealthWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: While grieving, ‘What are friends for?’ is not a rhetorical question

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: Two weeks ago my husband’s 33-year-old best friend died of covid-19. We’ve been coping best we can, and yesterday attended a small funeral. In advance of attending, I had spoken to my three best friends about my sadness over this extremely unexpected loss, and overall the hard time I’ve been having. I was really surprised yesterday when not one of these three reached out to say they were thinking of me.
ReligionPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

In this modern society...

Question: In this modern society, where just about all things have changed, does the Bible teach the Christian what kind of person they are to be as God’s servant spreading the word?. Answer: Yes, but it will take several lessons in order to properly answer the question. So, I’m going...
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

My Husband Calls Me Worthless over Bad Cooking

A new bride turned the tables on her husband who was always complaining about her cooking with the help of her mother-in-law. I have been married for a little over a year now, and what they say about the first year being the hardest is so true. Before our marriage my husband was the sweetest, most adoring man, but that all changed after we married.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Dying Woman Sweetly Addresses Her Husband

An old woman is in her last moment of life, and her loving husband is at her bedside. The two are discussing their long and happy life together. The woman looked at her husband and said, "Oh, Harry! You have been by my side for every hardship in my life." Harry was overwhelmed with emotion and could not speak.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Couple copes with texts and subtexts

Dear Amy: I recently went on a two-week vacation with my husband “Rob,” and “Patsy,” the wife of another couple we have traveled with in the past. The husband did not want to go on this particular trip, so it was just the three of us. From the first day,...
ReligionMcSweeney's

We Apologize for Claiming Critical Race Theory Will Make Your Children Sacrifice Their Classmates to Satan

Here at The True America Institute, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of accuracy and integrity in our communications. Thus, we find it necessary to correct a few small errors that appeared in Friday’s newsletter. The newsletter, titled “Critical Race Theory: The Looming Menace Coming for your Children,” was meant to inform concerned parents like you about the dangers of the new racist ideology called Critical Race Theory (CRT), but may have inaccurately claimed that CRT “forces innocent children into drug-soaked Satanic orgies” and leads inevitably to “indescribable horrors of violence, abuse, and cannibalism.” We regret the errors.
Books & Literaturegreensboro.com

The Syllabus: Higher ed beach reading (summer 2021 edition)

(I've updated this blog post once below.) It's time once again for that annual tradition at The Syllabus in which I compile a list of higher ed books for your summer reading pleasure. No, these aren't books with a higher ed bent like Richard Russo's "Straight Man" (recommended), Michael Chabon's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy