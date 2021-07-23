Old School Fun

At the beginning of a new school year, everyone wants to look their best, including teachers, students, and even parents who may be dropping their kids off in the morning. Halls and classrooms will be filled with new backpacks, school supplies, and carefully thought out first day of school outfits. But one accessory that may be an afterthought for teachers and parents is their nails. For teachers, cute back-to-school nail designs will not only make you feel like you can take on the school new year with confidence, but will also catch the eye of your students and others around the building. You can learn a lot about someone by their nails and no matter what your style is, whether that's minimal or intricate details, there's a nail look to fit everyone's taste.