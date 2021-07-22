Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Our Test Kitchen Extern Inspires With A Knockout Indian-Inflected Menu

williams-sonoma.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s the question our talented extern Mahima Govil gets at parties when she tells people she works with us. As a Culinary Arts student at San Francisco Cooking School, Mahima’s “externship” is a core part of her curriculum. Essentially, it’s a chance to apply her cooking skills in a real-world setting—this year by working with us remotely, hence “extern” rather than “intern.” In the Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen, our interns test recipes, build them for social media, and sometimes even help develop them. Mahima’s culinary skills were put to the test this summer and she came through with flying colors! We’re thrilled to share her Indian-inflected recipes below.

blog.williams-sonoma.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Kitchen#Bell Pepper#Cayenne Pepper#Cooking#Food Drink#Culinary#Indian American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Watermelon, Says Science

Is there anything better than eating a freshly cut melon on a hot summer day? Watermelon is notorious for bringing the feel-good-summer vibes. This sweet fruit packs a nutritious punch as well. It is high in Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and is actually a low-sugar fruit when compared cup-for-cup to other tropical fruits.
Recipeseatwell101.com

Picnic Salads: 21 Salad Recipes that are Perfect for a Picnic

Picnic salad recipes – Celebrate summer, warm weather and the great outdoors with these delicious picnic salad ideas. Whether it’s a casual, fun weekend picnic at your favorite spot, or an organized event at a park with friends, these fresh and easy picnic salad recipes fit any lifestyle or diet and are sure to please. Enjoy!
Recipescoastalbreezenews.com

Amish Recipes

Hello, Summer! We are certainly in the midst of it. Many folks are out of town. Some are taking it easy. Not as many are cooking at home. Too hot!. Speaking of cooking, I promised you some Amish recipes; there are thousands of them, and many different variations (plus different areas feature different selections). I’ll focus on Holmes, County, Ohio, which is said to have the largest number of Amish in the United States, followed by Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

HAMBURGER STEAK AND GRAVY

Hamburger steak is an easy recipe for a busy weeknight or serve it when you have friends and family over anytime. My family loves hamburger steak and it is such a comfort food. There are so many different variations but this is our favorite. We love this steak served with the gravy over mashed potatoes because it just seems to go together. This recipe is perfect for a busy night and it’s such a hearty dish. It’s a classic that never disappoints! If you love this dish you will also love our Hamburger Goulash!
Recipescookitonce.com

TACO PIE RECIPE

PREP TIME: 10 MINS | COOK TIME: 20 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS | YIELD: 4. If you are looking for a delicious, easy, and quick meal to serve even on the busiest days, this Taco Pie is your best option! Plus, you can easily double the recipe without breaking the bank.
Recipescooking-therapy.com

Salted Eggs

Salted eggs is something my mom started making when I moved back to LA. This is actually her friend’s recipe. It is so simple with so few ingredients, but makes something so yummy. After the eggs are cured, they are then used as substitutes for normal eggs. Personally, I love them so much more than normal eggs because they have so much more flavor! I tried to include all the little tips and tricks we learned testing this recipe below. I hope you try it!
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Italian Cappuccino Cream Cake

This Italian cappuccino cream cake is so moist and delicious. It can be an ideal cake for birthdays, anniversaries and another special occasion. Though, it can be also a great weekend surprise for the family or friends. Here is the recipe:. For the Cappuccino Cake:. 3 cups all-purpose flour. 2...
Recipescookitonce.com

CLASSIC BANANA BUNDT CAKE

If you love banana bread, I am sure you’ll enjoy this light and luscious sour cream banana bundt cake. Tastes so much better than your usual banana bread and is super easy to whip up. With an intense banana flavour, this moist and tender cake is no doubt a straight A!
Recipestastywoo.com

Apple Pie Cookies

These tiny apple pie cookies are so cute, moist, and delicious! Autumn is the perfect season for preparing desserts with apples and spices. Easy, simple, and quick, these cookies are so yummy! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (2 crusts) refrigerated pie crust. 10 oz. Apple Pie Filling. 5...
Recipesrecipes.net

Broccoli Cheese Soup  Recipe (Panera Copycat)

Rich and creamy, this copycat recipe brings Panera’s broccoli cheese soup to your kitchen! Broccoli and carrots are simmered in a thick cream sauce. Sauté the onion in 1 tablespoon of melted butter and set aside. In a large pot whisk together the remaining melted butter and flour over medium heat for about 3 to 4 minutes.
Recipesi am baker

Butter Swim Biscuits

Butter Swim Biscuits are buttermilk biscuits that are baked drenched in butter for a biscuit that has a crispy crust with a soft and fluffy inside. If these biscuits sound amazing (which they are), be sure to also try my Buttermilk Biscuits!. Butter Swim Biscuits. This recipe is from Simply...
RecipesWeelicious

Tuna Pasta Salad

Looking for a quick and easy lunch or dinner recipe that includes ingredients you most likely have on hand? This Tuna Pasta Salad is it!. When it's warm outside and we're approaching (or in the thick of) summertime, I start craving pasta salad. It's just one of those summer dishes that was always around in my childhood so I want to make it all the time for pool parties or for the kids to take with them to camp during the summer. Plus I get to have it too and that's a win-win in my book. This Tuna Pasta Salad doesn't reinvent the wheel when it comes to pasta salad, but it's so tasty you've just got to make this recipe.
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Air Fryer Corn on the Cob is going to change the way you cook corn. Super fast, tender, and full of toasted corn flavor air fryer, corn is insanely delicious.
Restaurantslasvegasmagazine.com

Carson Kitchen freshens up Vegas menu

Downtown has a bunch of cool bars and restaurants, not the least of which is Carson Kitchen. The contemporary restaurant, at the corner of Sixth and Carson Streets, has concrete floors, wooden beams and metal chairs combining for a hip vibe. The dining room faces the kitchen, where barstools cozy up to a chef’s table. Out back is a chill patio, perfect for drinks or a leisurely meal when the sun goes down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy