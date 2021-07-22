Our Test Kitchen Extern Inspires With A Knockout Indian-Inflected Menu
That’s the question our talented extern Mahima Govil gets at parties when she tells people she works with us. As a Culinary Arts student at San Francisco Cooking School, Mahima’s “externship” is a core part of her curriculum. Essentially, it’s a chance to apply her cooking skills in a real-world setting—this year by working with us remotely, hence “extern” rather than “intern.” In the Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen, our interns test recipes, build them for social media, and sometimes even help develop them. Mahima’s culinary skills were put to the test this summer and she came through with flying colors! We’re thrilled to share her Indian-inflected recipes below.blog.williams-sonoma.com
