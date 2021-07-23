Cancel
United Nations

Kempt, Couth, Ruth: On the Disappearing Antonyms of “Grumpy” Words

By Arika Okrent
Literary Hub
 10 days ago

Some words seem to only have a grumpy, negative version. A person can be uncouth, unkempt and ruthless, but why can’t they be the opposite?. In fact, at one time they could be. Some of these unpaired negative words were formed on the Old English layer of the language, when couth meant “known,” as well as “familiar,” “pleasant,” or “cozy.” It’s related to kith, as in kith and kin: the people you know and the people you’re related to. So uncouth was “alien, unfamiliar, strange,” and eventually today’s “uncultured and bad mannered.”

