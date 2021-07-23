Writing a Fictionalized Apocalypse Does Not Prepare You For a Real One

This is not a spoiler, I promise it isn’t, only just consider for a moment: Say you buy a lottery ticket — have you ever? — say you do, just one time. Say the jackpot is $100 million, and you win! You’re holding a ticket worth a hundred million dollars! What would you do? How would you be? That’s the premise of Buy Me Love, a new novel from Martha Cooley — yes, yes, that Martha Cooley — acclaimed author of two previous works of fiction, The Archivist and Thirty-Three Swoons, and Guesswork, a collection of linked essays, subtitled “A Reckoning With Loss,” which figures in this time, too. Buy Me Love is a reckoning with loss; and a character study; and a love story; and a thriller, besides, a bona fide page-turner, truly, I couldn’t put it down.