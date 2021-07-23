Writing a Fictionalized Apocalypse Does Not Prepare You For a Real One
It’s not like I wasn’t aware of the risk. Back in 2019, when I started writing Lights Out in Lincolnwood—a dark comedy about a privileged-but-hapless family’s attempts to navigate the sudden collapse of their wealthy New Jersey suburb’s entire technological infrastructure—I had a nagging sense that I should finish it as fast as possible, because the daily news cycle had started to feel ominous enough that I was concerned an actual apocalypse might arrive while my novel about a fictional one was still in copyediting.lithub.com
Comments / 0