Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Karen Salyer McElmurray on Eastern Kentucky and the Power of Magic

By New Books Network
Literary Hub
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of New Books Network, G.P. Gottlieb talks to Karen Salyer McElmurray about her novel Wanting Radiance (UP of Kentucky, 2020). Fifteen-year-old Miracelle Loving hears the gunshot that kills her mother and runs to hold her while she dies. She spends the next two decades roaming, fortune telling and picking up odd jobs. Then, as if in a dream, she hears her mother’s voice urging her to seek answers about where she came from. Miracelle finds love, but isn’t ready for it, and she finds a possible path but doesn’t recognize it. She embarks on a solitary journey that no amount of fortune telling can prepare her for and discovers a home she never knew, a father she never met, and a grandfather she didn’t know existed. Perhaps the most important thing she learns is that she can’t love another person if she doesn’t love herself.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Salyer Mcelmurray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#New Books Network#Mfa#Ma#Hollins University#The University Of Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
Related
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Nelly plans a concert stop in Eastern Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s getting hot in Eastern Kentucky as Nelly plans a concert stop for his ‘Lil bit of Music Series’ at the Corbin Arena in November. Nelly will be sharing the stage with Jimmie Allen and Harper Grace on Saturday, November 27. Tickets go on sale July...
Kentucky StateWOWK

Gov. Beshear praises new medical alliance in Eastern Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Governor Andy Beshear (D-Kentucky) made a rare appearance Wednesday in Ashland to celebrate a new alliance between the University of Kentucky HealthCare and King’s Daughters. The alliance comes after Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland announced it would close its doors after 67 years last...
thecutoffnews.com

This is the Worst County to Live in Alabama

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Houston, TXcw39.com

Houston Happens – A cussing ‘Karen’, Trae Tha Truth helps a Houston student, Power Wizard, The Travel Mom, Innovative Lasers of Houston, Masterpiece Desserts

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Thursday morning, you’re in store for a “sweet” Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey. Starting with today’s top talker about Houston rapper and community activist, Trae Tha Truth helping a Houston student who was selling water to buy school supplies and help his widowed mother. Then meet Kenneth Brooks, seven years ago he was in a coma after a severe asthma attack, today he’s the co-owner of Masterpiece Desserts and creator of the “World’s Most Delicious Cheesecake”. We’re serving up his sweet and inspirational story.
Virginia StateNewsweek

Chris Chan Arrested for Incest in Virginia

Internet personality Chris Chan has been arrested on a charge of incest. The 39-year-old artist, blogger and YouTube star, whose official name is Christine Weston Chandler, is being held at Henrico County Regional Jail West in Virginia. In a statement issued to Newsweek, Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory said: "Christine...
Kentucky Statesomerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Honors Frontline Healthcare Workers In Eastern Kentucky

Healthcare workers have been at the frontline of the pandemic, facing the virus head on and seeing the toll it’s taken on patients. Wednesday night in Morehead doctors and nurses in eastern Kentucky were honored for their work to save lives, but the looming threat from the delta variant is on their minds. Governor Beshear and others from his administration spoke to the healthcare workers who, while they believe the worst is behind us, they are now shifting focus to the delta variant that’s pushing case totals, and hospitalizations to the highest numbers in months. The governor’s staff was also presented with a special award for their leadership during the pandemic.
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Wanna get outdoors? Here’s 5 Eastern Kentucky camping sites from glamping to primitive

Need a quick, quiet getaway outdoors? Someplace to reset? Then maybe it’s time for a camping trip. With all the distractions going on today, let us not forget the benefit of taking a break. Luckily in Eastern Kentucky there’s an abundance of off-the-grid, and on-the-grid campgrounds ranging from primitive to plush that are perfect for a midsummer reset, if you know where to look.
Kentucky StateUS News and World Report

New Technology Center Serving Eastern Kentucky Counties

IRVINE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have celebrated the opening of a $14.7 million technology center serving Estill, Powell and surrounding counties in eastern Kentucky. The center will serve high school and technical college students and provide training for displaced workers seeking new career paths. Gov. Andy Beshear participated in...
CelebritiesBoston Globe

Sally Miller Gearhart, Lesbian Writer and Activist, Dies at 90

Sally Miller Gearhart, a feminist, lesbian activist and prominent opponent of anti-gay policies whose writings included a classic of lesbian science fiction about a women-only society, much like the one she later founded in Northern California, died July 14 in Ukiah, California. She was 90. Deborah Craig, a friend and...
AnimalsLiterary Hub

From Belfast to Bathing an Elephant, S. Kirk Walsh Dives Into Novel Research

First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing is a literary podcast produced and hosted by Mitzi Rapkin. Each episode features an in-depth interview with a fiction, non-fiction, essay, or poetry writer. The show is equal parts investigation into the craft of writing and conversation about the topics of an author’s work.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Paradise Extended: Searching for My Great-Grandfather’s Grave in a Segregated Cemetery

Emergence Magazine is a quarterly online publication exploring the threads connecting ecology, culture, and spirituality. As we experience the desecration of our lands and waters, the extinguishing of species, and a loss of sacred connection to the Earth, we look to emerging stories. Each issue explores a theme through innovative digital media, as well as the written and spoken word. The Emergence Magazine podcast features exclusive interviews, narrated essays, stories, and more.
Books & Literaturepopoptiq.com

15 Books Similar to Divergent

Fifteen Dystopian Novels Similar to “Divergent.”. It’s little wonder in the wake of a decades-long war, financial crises, and a quickly warming planet that the dystopian novel has captured the collective pop-culture imagination with such intensity. Victoria Roth’s “Divergent” is one such exploration of a bleak future, the first novel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy