Translating at the Blurred Edge of Memoir and Fiction
I once interviewed Michael Chabon. To prepare, I read nearly every book he’d ever written. His latest novel was Moonglow, and I spent days absorbed in its pages. In that novel, readers get a cinematic depiction of the extraordinary life of Chabon’s grandfather, a World War II soldier and engineer obsessed with rockets, as narrated by a character named “Mike.” It’s a captivating novel that reminded me of Philip Roth’s Zuckerman novels, books where the boundary between fiction and memoir is deliberately obscured. Between the author’s life and the author’s invention.lithub.com
Comments / 0