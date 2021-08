- - - The CEOs of fledgling startup companies usually fly commercial. Private jets are considered a suspicious waste of investors' money. But Adam Neumann, the hard-partying, guru-like CEO of the co-working company WeWork, often flew private, while many of his top executives flew coach. He would treat private planes like they were the tour bus in "Almost Famous," returning them caked in vomit, their crews untipped. On one flight, Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell write in their absorbing new history, "The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion," the marijuana smoke was so thick in the cabin that the crew had to put on their oxygen masks.