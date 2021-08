Tottenham Hotspur remain firm in their stance that Harry Kane will be going nowhere this summer, according to the Independent. This latest story involving the England captain comes in the light of the recent reports suggesting Manchester City could be willing to offer as much as £160 million for his services. Many journalists and pundits expected Spurs to accept such an offer and the striker, who turns 28 in a few days, to make the switch to the Etihad for that price, but it seems that will not be the case.