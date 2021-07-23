Cancel
Chinese COVID-19 shot may offer elderly poor protection, study says

By The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study suggests that a Sinopharm vaccine offers poor protection from COVID-19 among the elderly. That raises questions for dozens of countries that have given the Chinese company’s shots to their most vulnerable populations. A survey of blood samples taken from 450 people in Hungary at least two weeks...

Industryhealthday.com

Pfizer Says Third Shot of Vaccine Boosts COVID-19 Protection

WEDNESDAY, July 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New data show that protection from both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine decreases slightly over time but that a third dose significantly boosts levels of antibodies against several variants of the virus, including the highly contagious delta variant that is now dominant in the United States.
Public HealthWebMD

Study Finds COVID-19 May Lower Intelligence

July 30, 2021 -- Infection from COVID-19 may have a substantial negative effect on intelligence, according to a new large-scale study from the United Kingdom, findings that are consistent with reports of “brain fog” among long-haul COVID-19 patients. Researchers analyzed data from 81,337 people who took the Great British Intelligence...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Statin users may have added protection against severe COVID-19

Could cholesterol-lowering statins help lower your risk of dying from COVID-19? For patients with a history of high blood pressure or heart disease, the answer appears to be yes. At least that's the conclusion of a new study that enlisted roughly 10,500 patients across 104 U.S. hospitals between January and...
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Study says COVID-19 may be linked to cognitive decline; CDC says even fully-vaccinated should get tested after exposure: Coronavirus update for July 30, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An international study found COVID-19 may be linked to the type of cognitive decline seen in Alzheimer’s patients, while the CDC is now recommending even those who are fully vaccinated should get tested after an exposure. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may help cure COVID-19, study finds

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Coffee and veggies may protect against COVID-19

Sip a venti dark roast and eat a salad. A new Northwestern Medicine study shows coffee consumption and eating lots of vegetables may offer some protection against COVID-19. The authors believe this is the first study using population data to examine the role of specific dietary intake in prevention of COVID-19.
EnvironmentNew Haven Register

Study: Wildfire smoke may add to COVID-19 risk

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada-based scientists argue in a new study that wildfire smoke may increase the risk of contracting the coronavirus. A study published last week by scientists at the Desert Research Institute found that coronavirus infection rates increased disproportionately during wildfire season in 2020, when smoke from fires in neighboring states blanketed much of northern Nevada.
Medical & BiotechWiscnews.com

Pfizer: COVID-19 Booster Shot Strongly Protects Against Delta Variant

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.The company disclosed that ongoing testing of a booster shot, given six months after the second vaccine dose, showed it raised antibody levels against the more-transmissible Delta variant to 11 times higher in older people and five times higher in younger people, compared to levels after the two-dose regimen.The data has not been peer-reviewed and U.S. health officials have said, at this point, the science doesn't show a need for a booster shot.SEE MORE: Pfizer Says Booster Shots Are Coming. Do Americans Need Them?Pfizer noted that by the end of September, testing in 5- through 11-year-old volunteers should produce the safety and efficacy data needed to seek emergency use authorization in that age group, and data on testing in children from 6 months to 5 years old should follow soon after. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration currently is reviewing data that could lead to full approval of the vaccine for adults. Additional reporting by the Associated Press.
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Increasing Protective Molecules May Limit COVID-19 Related Inflammation

Not much is known about the relationship between the expression and activity of SPM pathways and COVID-19 disease severity. A recent study conducted by investigators from the William Harvey Research Institute. at Queen Mary University of London has discovered that the production of protective molecules known as specialized pro-resolving mediators...
Sciencealbuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese mission opposesEU push for COVID-19 origins study

Brussels [Belgium], July 30 (ANI/Xinhua): China opposes any attempts to manipulate the study of the COVID-19 origin in the name of open and transparent scientific study, the spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) has said. In response to a joint statement issued by the EU, the...
Worldhealththoroughfare.com

Chinese COVID-19 Shots: Are They Effective Against The Delta Variant?

The coronavirus vaccines are making headlines all over the world. There are all kinds of controversies surrounding vaccines, and they will probably continue. Many countries from China to Indonesia and Brazil are reportedly relying heavily on Chinese vaccines to inoculate their people against COVID-19. Still, there are growing concerns about whether they provide enough protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India.
Iowa City, IAthegazette.com

Study: Remdesivir may have prolonged hospital stays for COVID-19 patients

A new study has found use of remdesivir, the first medicine approved in the United States to treat COVID-19, may have resulted in longer hospital stays for infected patients. A University of Iowa researcher led a study published this month that found the antiviral medication is not associated with improved survival among hospitalized patients 30 days after they were discharged.
WorldNew York Post

Israel to offer third COVID booster shot to elderly

JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister on Thursday announced that the country would offer a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated. The announcement by Naftali Bennett makes Israel, which launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination drives earlier this year, the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale.
Public HealthHammond Daily Star

No evidence COVID vaccine affects fertility

DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend is not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 because she thinks the vaccines could cause permanent fertility issues. Would you please comment on this? – M.S. ANSWER: I can understand why a woman would be concerned about losing fertility, but this is not a concern borne out...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Britain to Offer COVID-19 Booster Shots This Fall

Britain will begin offering a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 32 million Britons starting in early September, The Telegraph reported Sunday. The shots will be available in as many as 2,000 pharmacies with the goal of getting them into arms by early December. The government has been preparing...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Common cholesterol drug may reduce COVID-19 severity, study finds

Coronavirus patients taking statins prior to hospitalization substantially reduced their odds of in-hospital death and severe COVID-19, researchers found, confirming earlier findings. Statin drugs are frequently used to lower blood cholesterol levels and prevent cardiovascular disease. A team of scientists from University of California San Diego School of Medicine published...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Recent findings of Emory University study shows COVID-19 survivors may possess a long-term resistance to the disease

ATLANTA, GA — Recent findings of Emory University study shows the survivors of Covid-19 have effective longer-term immunity to the disease. According to the longitudinal study published on Cell Reports Medicine, after over eight months of observing 254 patients infected by SARS-CoV-2, mostly with mild to moderate symptoms, it is found that their immune response to the virus during the research remained durable and strong.

