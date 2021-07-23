5 cool artists to catch at 2021 Newport Jazz Festival
NEWPORT — As a smooth and mellow follow-up to the folk festival, the Newport Jazz Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park from July 30 to Aug. 1. The lineup is always diverse, and this year keeps that trend going with artists and bands exhibiting a wide variety of styles within the jazz realm, including funk, psychedelic rock, acoustic, soul, R&B and even some hip-hop. There are sure to be some surprises, but here are my five acts to check out at this year’s festival:www.providencejournal.com
Comments / 0