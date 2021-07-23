Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: M. Night Shyamalan sees ‘Old’ people in an intriguing premise that fizzles out

By CHRIS HEWITT
Sacramento Bee
 10 days ago

For about half of "Old," I was thinking "Yes, intriguing," "Creepy, sure" but, by the end, it was "Wait. All that was for this?" Although he adapted the screenplay from a graphic novel by Pierre-Oscar Levy and Frederick Peeters, "Old" is comfortable territory for director M. Night Shyamalan: Unsettling behavior. Dead folks. Ostentatious camera moves that remind us every frame includes exactly what he wants it to contain and nothing else, as exemplified by an extreme close-up of Rufus Sewell where there's only room for about one-third of his face.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Marlon Brando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Old Has Screened, Here’s What People Are Saying About The M. Night Shyamalan Thriller

M. Night Shyamalan’s next film is almost here! He directed, wrote, and co-produced Old, an upcoming supernatural thriller, loosely based on the graphic novel Sandcastle. The ensemble cast includes Gael García Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff, Aaron Pierre, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, and Ken Leung. In the movie, a family on a tropical vacation discovers that the secluded beach they are relaxing on for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day. You can check out the full trailer for a peek at what that looks like, but beware, because you'll be checking for wrinkles for the next couple of days.
Moviesbostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Old (2021) dir. M. Night Shyamalan

Like a character in one of his movies, M. Night Shyamalan seems to be stuck in the wrong timeline. When a director of Shyamalan’s offbeat sensibilities makes it into the Hollywood big leagues, they generally follow a set path: a string of cultishly adored indie films; a critical breakout at Sundance; and, finally, a studio deal, either to craft a mainstreamed version of their stock-in-trade or, more frequently these days, to helm a big-budget superhero IP extension. This is, emphatically, not the path Shyamalan has traveled. After making one indie film and one studio rom-com (both barely released and hardly noticed), Shyamalan exploded onto the national consciousness with The Sixth Sense, a truly massive studio crossover hit which was nominated for six Oscars, made over 300 million Clinton-era dollars, and bestowed upon us one of film’s most instantly recognizable catchphrases (“I see dead people!”) and one of its most indelible performances (in Haley Joel Osment’s remarkable, wide-eyed Cole Sear).
Miami, FLmiamiartzine.com

In 'Old,' M. Night Shyamalan Grapples With Aging, Family

It's mostly his own fault, really. When M. Night Shyamalan burst upon the movie scene in the late 1990s, he took filmgoers' breaths away with his skillful sleight of hand and clever misdirection. As a movie magician, this reviewer initially pegged the Oscar nominee as a one-trick pony, but even I came around. (Pretty early on, actually: circa "Unbreakable," his nicely understated variation on the superhero origin story.)
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD is an Oddball Excursion in Existential Horror

When it comes to the modern Masters of Horror, I think it’s safe to say that M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most debated purveyors of genre fare. To this writer, what that indicates is that Shyamalan isn’t a storyteller looking to make movies (and now, episodic television) that easily fit into widely accepted narrative structures adopted by so many others, which is why I think he can be a challenging filmmaker for some viewers to really get into. Personally, I’ll take a director that takes risks and continually challenges themselves any day of the week over a director that plays it safe and sticks to a tried-and-true formula. That being said, Old is certainly going to be another divisive film from Shyamalan that may alienate some and frustrate others, due to the film’s frenetic pacing and storytelling structure as well as how the performances are staged here.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

M. Night Shyamalan Talks 'Old' And Career

Writer/director M. Night Shyamalan joins the show to talk bout his new film Old hitting theaters this week. We discuss his incredible camera work, how he chooses an aspect ratio for any given film, casting and working with actors, the moment from his childhood which seemingly sent him down the path of making thrillers and so much more. What an honor!
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Captures the Absurdities of Time

We spend a large chunk of our youth wishing for time to speed up so we can obtain the freedom that comes with adulthood. Then, once we reach adulthood, we wish for the ever-rapid passing of time to slow down to appreciate the freedom that came with youth. M. Night Shyamalan captures both sentiments and bottles them together in Old. Its characters get plummeted into a heightened reality where time moves at warped speed, creating an experience that toggles between unsettling, poignant, and, more often, awkwardly humorous.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

The Mystery of M. Night Shyamalan

There’s a song in Old, the thirteenth movie by the director M. Night Shyamalan, that I can’t get out of my head. It’s sung by the New Zealand actress Thomasin McKenzie, who plays an incarnation of Maddox, a member of a family who show up on a mysterious island amidst a motley crew of strangers, only to discover that time operates at a terrifyingly accelerated pace here. It’s a sort of lullaby, with the kicker, “I will remain,” a meditation on what aspects of a life might erode or persist after death. The melody is pretty, the words haunting, but there’s something more to the song, an insistent quality I can’t put my finger on but that feels of a kind with the movie itself, with all of Shyamalan’s movies for that matter. It lodged in my brain and I’m not sure why. I want to hear it again, but I can’t find it on Google.
Moviesmiamifilmfestival.com

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ is a nightmarish meditation on death and aging

If the subconscious draw of the horror genre is that it forces us to face our mortality, perhaps few films have taken that concept to more literal effect than Old. M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, about a beach that mysteriously makes its inhabitants age in rapid fashion, goes from campy and comical to terrifying and stressful in the blink of an eye. But there’s an additional mood at play here, one that elevates the content in unexpected ways: melancholic longing. Time runs out for all of us, a message that Shyamalan sends loud and clear in one of his most sentimental films.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

6 Horror Movies Like M. Night Shyamalan’s Old You Must See

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ puts a philosophical twist to his brand of off-beat horror. The film follows a group of holidaymakers that find themselves aging rapidly. A relaxing day on the beach quickly turns sinister as parents watch their children growing old in front of their eyes while grappling with the prospect of dying of old-age themselves by the end of the day. The film (and its director) is especially adept at finding horror in the unlikeliest places and holds back on explaining the reason for the sinister situation until the big reveal at the end.
MoviesCollider

M. Night Shyamalan on ‘Old’ and Why He Funds His Own Movies

With Old now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to writer-director M. Night Shyamalan about making his latest film. During the interview, Shyamalan talked about why he wanted to make Old over other possible projects, the challenges of shooting on film during a worldwide pandemic, how there are only two labs left that develop film, why spending the extra money to shoot on film was important to him, if he envisions certain actors in a role when he’s writing a script, and more.
Moviessplashreport.com

FILM REVIEW: M. Night Shyamalan Returns to Past Form With Spooky Thriller “OLD”

There is such a thing as growing up too quickly. In the movie business, that can mean winning an Oscar too fast, or starring in too many typecasting big blockbusters. In the case of writer/director M. Night Shyamalan, it came in the form of titanic fame and success with the overwhelming love that essentially his first film, The Sixth Sense, received, based on a single, clever but not actually original plot twist. For Shyamalan, he grew from unknown to super-celebrity in a day or so—a lifetime in the timeline of his new movie, Old—from a young director to a supposed master. He has never quite been able to live up to that promise, and reverse Peter Pan syndrome may have been the cause.
MoviesGreenwichTime

'Old' Review: M. Night Shyamalan Turns a Day at the Beach Into a Nightmare of Aging. But Are His Gimmicks Getting Old?

Everyone likes to talk about the big twist at the end of an M. Night Shyamalan movie: Was it good for you? Did you see it coming? Did it turn the rest of the movie into nonsense? (In some Shyamalan films, no twist is required to do that.) Yet for all the attention paid to Shyamalan’s trademark teasing grand finales, it’s the little twists in his movies — the ones that happen along the way — that can determine whether the film in question is spinning a yarn worth telling or just spinning its wheels.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Old review: M Night Shyamalan takes on mortality in his own Twilight Zone thriller

The film director known for his twist endings is back and this time it’s a synopsis that’s hard to intrigue. Old sees a group of vacationers trapped on a remote beach, but they realize they’re all aging fast. An adaptation of the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, M Night Shyamalan has given audiences its own episode of the Twilight Zone.
MoviesKIMT

'Old' finds director M. Night Shyamalan up to the same old tricks

M. Night Shyamalan is up to his old tricks in "Old," but after his heralded breakthrough with "Split," he's back on a downward trajectory. While the premise again has an eerie "Twilight Zone"-type quality, the long journey to a payoff -- littered with pretty awful dialogue -- might be picturesque, but it's no walk on the beach.
MoviesIGN

M. Night Shyamalan's Old Has Become a Meme Factory

M. Night Shyamalan's Old debuted in theaters this past weekend, and it's safe to say there are a few extra wrinkles on all of our faces after the laugh-inducing memes it generated. Old follows a family who learns that the secluded beach they are staying on is causing them to...
MoviesDeadline

‘Old’ Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s Latest Doesn’t Age Well, But The Scenery’s Nice

Don’t get me wrong, I admire M. Night Shyamalan for the guiding spirit of his filmography. It doesn’t rely on sequels, focuses on stories with no IP, and generally follows the Hitchcock model of everyday humans caught up in challenging situations. He burst onto the scene with his Oscar-nominated The Sixth Sense, followed in quick succession by hits Signs and Unbreakable. But since then, the track record has been spotty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy