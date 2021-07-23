ESG, pay transparency, and everything else CFOs were talking about this week

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.0% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.1% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 53.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.