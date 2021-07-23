ESG, pay transparency, and everything else CFOs were talking about this week
“It’s actually one of my favorite things about my job—to get out of the mundane accounting and finance side of things and actually work with people,” Danielle Murcray, CFO at AttackIQ, said. “I personally love it.” At the Silicon Valley cybersecurity firm startup, Murcray wears different hats—like spearheading HR and field operations—and that suits her just fine, she said. Joining the company in October 2019, Murcray was in her CFO role only a few months before onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I probably ran about 30 different scenario planning models in the first four-to-five months of [the pandemic],” she said. But the company emerged from 2020 continuing its growth. AttackIQ recently announced a $44 million in a Series C funding round.fortune.com
